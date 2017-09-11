Weekly Technical Outlook on Major Stock Indices 11 Sep to 15 Sep 2017

S&P 500 – Tested and rebounded from key medium-term support, potential bullish impulsive upleg remains intact













Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 2467/63

Pivot (key support): 2453

Resistances: 2485/90 & 2516/22

Next supports: 2422 & 2408/2403

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

The S&P 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) had an kneejerk decline seen on last Tuesday, 05 September after a U.S. public holiday on Monday, 04 September as the market digested the rippled effects from the latest round of North Korean missile test.

Interestingly, it tested the predefined key medium-term support of 2453 (printed an intraday low of 2446 on 05 Sep in the U.S. session) before it staged a rebound. Throughout the later part of last week, it held above the key 2453 medium-term pivotal support as expected. Click here for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook.

Current key elements are as follow;

Current price action of the Index has started to evolve within a short-term ascending channel from 29 September 2017 low with its lower boundary acting as an intermediate support at 2467/63 (see 4 hour chart).

The daily RSI oscillator has tested and staged a rebound from its corresponding support level of 52% and still has further room for a further potential up move before it reaches an extreme overbought level. These observations suggest that medium-term upside momentum of price action remains intact (see daily chart).

The key medium-term resistance remains at the 2516/22 zone which is defined by the upper boundary of a medium-term ascending channel in place since 27 March 2017 low and the 0.618 Fibonacci projection of an up move from 27 June 2016 low to 01 March 2017 high projected from 27 March 2017 low (see daily chart).

Based on sector rotation analysis, another key high weightage sector, the Industrials (10%) has started to show signs of outperformance against the S&P 500 as seen from its relative strength ratio. The Industrials/S&P 500 ratio has been supported by an ascending trendline in place since 25 August 2017 low and right now it is challenging its descending resistance from 10 August 2017 high (see last chart).

Therefore as long as the 2453 key medium-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a further potential recovery to retest 2485/90 before targeting the next resistance at the 2516/22 zone.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 2453 should invalidate the up move/recovery scenario and see another round of choppy corrective movement to retest the 21/28 August 2017 swing low area of 2422 and even the next support at 2408/2403 (the intersection of both the lower boundaries of the medium-term ascending channel from 17 Apr 2017 low and long-term ascending channel from 11 Feb 2016 low).

Nikkei 225 – Remained within 19270/19800 neutrality range









Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Resistances: 19800, 20110 & 20300

Supports: 19270, 19050 & 18860

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last week, the Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) had tested the 19270 key medium-term range support but managed to hold above it.

No major changes on its technical elements where we expect it to remain in a medium-term range of 19270 and 1980.

Hang Seng – Bullish trend remains intact above 27600/400 support









Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 27600

Pivot (key support): 27400

Resistance: 28570/700

Next support: 2700/26830

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

No major changes on its technical elements as last week’s initial slide managed to hold right at the medium-term ascending channel support in place since 05 July 2017.

The key medium-term pivotal support will be tightened to 27400 which is defined by the aforementioned medium-term ascending channel support and close to the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the rally from 05 July 2017 low to 30 August 2017 high for a further potential up move to target the next resistance at the 28570/700 zone.

However, failure to hold above 27400 is likely to negate the bullish tone to see an extension of the corrective decline from 30 August 2017 high to test the next support at 27000/26830 (the swing low area of 11 Aug 2017 & the major long-term ascending channel support in place since 28 Dec 2016 low).

ASX 200 – The same “story” within key range of 5805/822 & 5680/660









Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Resistances: 5805/822, 5900 & 5950/6000

Supports: 5680/660 & 5615/5580

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last week, the Australia 200 Index (proxy for the ASX 200 futures) had tested the 5680 significant “Symmetrical Triangle” range support again twice on 06 September and 08 September 2017 (printed a low of 5660 but did not have a daily close below 5680).

No change, we remain neutral and only a clear break (daily close) below the 5680 significant “Symmetrical Triangle” range support (now confluences with the major ascending channel support in place since 10 Feb 2016 low) is likely to open up scope for a potential corrective decline towards next support at the 5615/5580 zone in the first step.

DAX – Positive elements have emerged for the start of a new potential bullish upleg









Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 12340/260

Pivot (key support): 12180/150

Resistances: 12550/570, 12670 & 12955

Next support: 11800

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) had continued to inch higher from its recent minor swing low of 11867 printed on 29 August 2017.

More positive technical elements have started to emerge since its recent bullish breakout from former medium-term descending channel resistance from its current all-time high of 12955 seen on 20 June 2016.

Current price action is now breaking above the 12340 intermediate range resistance from the minor swing high areas of 26 July/07 August 2017. In conjunction, the daily RSI oscillator has shaped an earlier bullish breakout (presignal) from its corresponding resistance at the 50% as seen last week. These observations suggest the revival of the medium-term upside momentum of price action (see daily chart).

The key medium-term pivotal support now rests at the 12180/150 zone which is defined by the pull-back support of the aforementioned former descending channel resistance breakout and the ascending trendline in place since 29 August 2017 low.

The medium-term resistance stands at 12670 which is defined by a congestion zone seen from the swing high of 13/14 July 2017 and a Fibonacci cluster (see 4 hour chart).

Based on the intermarket analysis, the inverse correlation movement between the DAX and the EUR/USD that was in place since June 2017 has started to break down. The game changer is likely to be triggered by the recent European Central Bank (ECB) press conference after its monetary policy meeting held on last Thursday, 07 September. ECB central banker, Mario Draghi had stated that the “bulk of the decisions” to taper the current QE programme that amount to EUR60 billion of assets per month” will be taken in the next monetary policy meeting on 26 October 2017. In addition, Draghi had reiterated that interest rates will stay at the present levels (zero for main refinancing operations) for an extended period of time and well past the horizon of the QE programme. In simple words, interest rates will only be raised after its asset purchases programme end. This “liquidity insurance” from ECB is likely to offset any negative feedback loop from a stronger EUR/USD that can lower short-term growth prospects in the Eurozone.

Therefore as long as the 12180/120 key medium-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to stage a further potential recovery towards the next resistances at 12550/5570 and 12670 next.

However, a break below 12120 should invalidate the recovery scenario to open up scope for an extension of the corrective decline towards the next support at 11800.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro & eSignal

