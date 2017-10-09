Weekly Technical Outlook on Major Stock Indices 09 Oct to 13 Oct 2017

S&P 500 – Uptrend remains intact above 2510 support









Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 2540

Pivot (key support): 2510

Resistances: 2575 & 2590

Next supports: 2489 & 2454

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

The S&P 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) had rallied as expected and hit our medium-term resistance/target of 2540/50 (printed a high of 2553 on 05 Oct 2017, Thurs U.S. session). Click here for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook.

Current key elements are as follow:

Last rally seen in the Index has led in to stage a bullish breakout from its former upper boundary of a medium-term ascending channel from 13 April 2017 low now turns pull-back support at 2540 (depicted in dotted dark blue). This observation suggests an acceleration of price action (see daily chart).

Even though the daily RSI oscillator is now approaching an extreme overbought level of 85% seen on 28 February 2017, it has not flash any bearish divergence signal. This observation suggests that medium-term upside momentum of price action remains intact.

The key medium-term support now rests at 2510 which is defined by the former swing high area of 20/28 September 2017 high, lower boundary of the short-term ascending channel from 29 August 2017 low and a Fibonacci retracement cluster.

The next significant resistances stand at 2575 follow by 2590 which is defined by a Fibonacci projection cluster and the upper boundary of the aforementioned short-term ascending channel.

The Index is not showing any signs of bullish exhaustion and we maintain our bullish bias. As long as the tightened 2510 key medium-term pivotal support holds, the Index may undergo a further bullish impulsive upleg to target the next resistances at 2575 follow by 2590.

However, failure to hold above 2510 is likely to negate the bullish tone for a further slide to retest the 2489. Only a clear break below (daily close) 2489, the Index should open up scope for corrective down move towards the next support at 2454 (former swing high area of 22 Aug 2017 & the lower boundary of the ascending channel from 13 Apr 2017 low).

Nikkei 225 – Uptrend remains intact above 20470 support









Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 20600

Pivot (key support): 20470

Resistances: 20875 & 21000

Next supports: 20250 & 19900/740

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last week, the Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) had continued to inch higher as expected and printed a new weekly high of 20757 on 06 October 2017. Click here for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook.

Technical elements remain positive, thus we have tightened the key medium-term pivotal to 20470 (former swing high area of 21 Sep 2017 & 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent rally from 27 Sep 2017 low to 06 Oct 2017 high) for a further potential push up towards the next resistances at 208750 follow by 21000.

On the other hand, a break below 20470 is likely to see a deeper slide to retest the 20250 support (former range resistance from 02 June/27 July 2017). Only a clear break below 20250 (daily close) should open up scope for a potential medium-term (multi-week) corrective decline towards the next support at 19900/740 (close to the lower boundary of a major ascending channel from 24 Jun 2016 low & the former swing high areas of 17 Aug/14 Sep 2017).

Hang Seng – Bearish “Ascending Wedge” invalidated, further potential upside













Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key support): 28150

Resistances: 28570, 29100 & 29300

Next supports: 27300 & 26830

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last week, the Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for Hang Seng Index futures) had rallied as expected from the 27300 key medium-term pivotal support and hit the medium-term resistance/target of 28400/570 (printed a high of 28647 on 06 Oct 2017). Click here for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook.

Current key elements are as follow:

Last week’s price action has surpassed the upper boundary of the “Ascending Wedge” configuration from 11 August 2017 low as per highlighted in the previous weekly technical outlook report. This observation has negated the risk of a medium-term bearish reversal scenario (see daily chart).

In addition, the daily RSI has surpassed its former corresponding resistance at the 60% level which suggests the potential revival of medium-term upside momentum of price action.

The key medium-term support now rests at 28150 which is defined by the pull-back support of the former range resistance from 08 August to 18 September 2017 (see 4 hour chart).

The next significant resistance stands at 29300 which is defined by a Fibonacci projection cluster.

Based on intermarket analysis, the USD/CNH has an indirect correlation with the Hang Seng Index since the start of 2017 which suggests a down move in USD/CHN tends to lead to an up move in the Hang Seng. Bearish technical elements have been sighted in the USD/CNH below its key medium-term resistance of 6.7135 such as a daily bearish “Shooting Start” candlestick pattern seen on 03 October 2017 which suggests that the recent rally from 08 September 2017 low may see a bearish reversal below 6.7135. These observations suggest that the Hang Seng Index is likely to see a potential opposite movement to the upside (see last chart).

Therefore, we maintain our bullish bias on the Index with a tightened key medium-term pivotal support at 28150 for a further potential up move to target the next resistances of 29100 follow by 29300.

However, failure to hold above 28150 may negate the bullish tone for a further corrective decline to retest the 27300 support (swing low areas of 26/28 Sep 2017 & close to the 23% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going rally from 28 Dec 2016 low).

ASX 200 – Still stuck in a multi-month range configuration









Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Resistances: 5800, 5900 & 5950/6000

Supports: 5680/660, 5580 & 5500

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

No major changes for the Australia 200 Index (proxy for the ASX 200 futures) as it continued to evolve within the 5800 and 5680/660 range configuration in place since June 2017.

In order to trigger a bearish breakdown, the index needs to have a daily close below 5660 to open up scope for a potential medium-term (multi-week) corrective decline towards the next supports at 5580 and 5500 (the former swing high areas of 04 Oct/25 Nov 2016 & close to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the major uptrend from 10 Feb 2016 low to the 01 May 2017 high of 5962).

DAX – Further potential up move above 12890 support









Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key support): 12890

Resistances: 13150 & 13240

Next supports: 12650 & 12300

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) had continued push higher as expected and printed a fresh new all-time high of 13002 on 06 October 2017 which also coincides with our predefined first medium-term resistance/target of 12955/13020 as per highlighted in our previous weekly technical outlook report.

Technical elements remain positive. Even though the daily RSI oscillator has reached an extreme overbought level of 80% seen on 04 May 2017, it has not flashed any bearish divergence signal which suggests that the medium-term upside momentum of price action remains intact.

Therefore, we maintain our bullish bias on the Index and tightened the key medium-term pivotal support to 12890 (former swing high area of 20 Jun 2017, the lower boundary of a short-term ascending channel from 29 Aug 2017 low & the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going rally from 25 Sep 2017 low) for a further potential push up towards the next resistances of 13150 and 13240.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 12890 should negate the bullish tone to for a deeper slide to retest the 12650 support. Only clear break below 12650 (daily close) is likely to trigger a potential corrective down move towards the next support at 12300 (former range resistance of 26 Jul/08 Aug/16 Aug 2017).

