S&P 500 – Further potential upside after minor pull-back

(Click to enlarge charts)

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 2420/18

Pivot (key support): 2403

Resistances: 2446/48 & 2467/76

Next support: 2354

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last week, the S&P 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) had staged the expected up move and surpassed the first upside target/resistance of 2427 (printed a new all-time high of 2440 on Fri, 02 June in the U.S. session).

The recent rally had been led by the prior lagging sectors; Consumer Discretionary and Industrials as per highlighted in our previous weekly technical outlook (click here for a recap).

Current technical elements as follow:

The significant medium-term support will be now at 2403 which is defined by the former range top area of 08 May/16 May 2017 and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the recent rally from 18 May 2017 low to last week’s high (see 4 hour chart).

The next significant medium-term resistance stands at the 2467/76 zone which is defined by the upper boundary of a short-term bullish ascending in place since 18 May 2017 low and a Fibonacci projection cluster (see daily & 4 hour charts).

The daily RSI oscillator remains bullish above its corresponding first support level at the 61% level without any bearish divergence signal. In addition, it still shows room for further potential upside before it reaches an extreme overbought level. These observations suggest that medium-term upside momentum of price action remains intact.

The shorter-term 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has exited from the overbought region and still has further room to manoeuvre to the downside before it reaches an extreme oversold level. These observations suggest that the Index may see a minor pull-back in price action at this juncture towards the 2420/18 intermediate support.

Therefore, the Index may see a minor pull-back first towards 2420/18 intermediate support before another potential upleg materialises to target the intermediate resistance at 2446 and a break above it opens up scope for a further acceleration towards 2467/76.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 2403 medium-term pivotal support is likely to invalidate the preferred bullish bias to trigger a deeper corrective decline to retest the 2354 ascending trendline support from the 17April 2017 low.

Nikkei 225 – Further potential upside after bullish break of 20000

(Click to enlarge charts)

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 20000/19830

Pivot (key support: 19600

Resistances: 20500 & 20950/21100

Next supports: 19280 & 18860/640

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last week, the Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) did not have a clear break below the 19600 predefined downside trigger and broke above the 20000 key medium-term resistance in line with the expected bullish movement seen in the S&P 500 seen on last Thursday, 01 June and ended the week on a positive note with a fresh new all-time weekly close of 2439.

Our preferred medium-term corrective decline scenario on the Japan 225 Index has been invalidated. Current key technical elements are as follow:

The next significant medium-term resistance stands at the 20950/21100 zone which is defined by the major swing high area of 24 June/11 August 2015, the upper boundary of a short-term ascending channel in place since 17 April 2017 minor swing low and the 1.618 Fibonacci projection of the up move from 17 April 2017 low to 10 May 2017 minor swing high of 20025 projected from 18 May 2017 minor swing low of 19283) (see daily & 4 hour charts).

The daily RSI oscillator remains bullish above its corresponding supports at the 50%/43% zone without any bearish divergence signal. These observations suggest that medium-term upside momentum of price action remains intact.

The intermediate support zone will be at 20000/19830 (pull-back support of the former bullish breakout from Nov 2015 high & the lower boundary of the aforementioned short-term ascending channel from 17 Apr 2017 minor swing low) with the key medium-term support at 19600 (former medium-term range top from 04 Jan to 13 Mar 2017 now turns pull-back support).

The intermediate resistance stands at 20500 which is defined by the 1.618 Fibonacci projection of the recent minor rally from 18 May 2017 minor swing low of 19283 to 25 May 2017 high of 19854 projected from the 30 May 2017 minor swing low (see 4 hour chart).

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the Index is likely in the midst of undergoing an intermediate degree bullish impulsive wave 3 that is in place since the 18 May 2017 minor swing low of 19283 within a potential longer-term major degree bullish impulsive wave 5/that is still in play from 17 April 2017 low of 18200.

We turn bullish now with the bullish break of 20000. In the short-term, the Index may see a risk of a pull-back at around the 20500 intermediate resistance level towards the 20000/1983 intermediate support zone before another potential upleg materialises to target the 20950/21100 resistance zone.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 19600 medium-term pivotal support is likely to indicate a failure bullish breakout and revive the bears for a corrective decline towards the next supports at 19280 and 18660/640 (gap that was formed after the outcome of the 1st round of the French presidential election).

Hang Seng Index – Further potential rise above 25600/25450 support

(Click to enlarge charts)

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 25600

Pivot (key support): 25450

Resistances: 26120/170 & 26335/400

Next support: 24670

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last week, the Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for Hang Seng Index futures) had managed to inch up higher within our expectation and printed a new marginal high of 25946 on Friday, 02 June (0.7% away from our upside target/resistance of 26120/170.

Technical elements continue to remain positive as follow:

The daily RSI oscillator that continues to hover above its first support at the 56% level without any bearish divergence signal. In addition, it still shows room for further potential upside before it reaches an extreme overbought level of 86% seen in April 2015 that corresponds with the 28620 major swing high of the Index printed on 27 April 2015. These current observations suggest that medium-term upside momentum of price action remains intact.

The next significant medium-term resistance after 26120/170 stands at the 26335/400 zone which is defined by a Fibonacci projection cluster, the upper boundary of a medium-term ascending channel (depicted in green) from 28 December 2016 low and the lower boundary of a shorter-term ascending channel (depicted in blue) from 19 April 2017 low (see 4 hour chart).

The intermediate support now rests at 25600 which is defined by the minor swing low area of 31 May 2017 and the lower boundary of the aforementioned short-term ascending channel.

The shorter-term (4 hour) Stochastic oscillator has exited from its overbought region and still has room for further potential downside before it reaches an extreme oversold level which highlights the risk of a minor decline in price action of the Index at this juncture.

Therefore, the Index may see a minor pull-back/consolidation first towards the intermediate support at 25600 with a maximum limit set at the 25450 medium-term pivotal support before it stages another potential upleg to target the resistances at 26120/170 before 26335/400 next.

However, failure to hold above 25450 is likely to invalidate the preferred bullish scenario for a deeper setback to retest the next support at 24670 (lower boundary of the medium-term ascending channel in place since 28 December 2016 low).

ASX 200– 5805 remains the resistance to watch

(Click to enlarge charts)

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key resistance): 5805

Supports: 5676 (downside trigger) & 5615/5580

Next resistances: 5904 & 5960/6000 (long-term key resistance)

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last week, the Australia 200 Index (proxy for the ASX 200 futures) had shaped a drop below the 5805 medium-term pivotal resistance as expected and almost hit the first medium-term downside target/support of 5674 (printed a low of 5676 on 30 May 2017).

No change in technical elements and we maintain the bearish bias with a downside trigger level set at 5676 to increase of the conviction for a further potential drop to target the 5615/5580 support zone.

On the other hand, a clearance above 5805 is likely to invalidate the preferred bearish scenario to see a squeeze up towards the next resistance at 5904 (swing high area of 04 May/11 May 2017 & close to the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline from 01 May 2017 high to 18 May 2017 low).

DAX – Risk of a minor pull-back above 12690/12500 before new potential rise

(Click to enlarge charts)

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 12690

Pivot (key support): 12500

Resistances: 12940 & 13130/255

Next support: 12250/12090

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last week, the Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) had staged a bullish breakout above the 12730 medium-term pivotal resistance to retest its current all-time high level of 12877 printed on 08 May 2017. Therefore, our initial preferred corrective decline scenario has been invalidated.

Current key elements are as follow:

The daily RSI oscillator remains bullish above its corresponding first support at the 50% level and still shows room for a further potential push up before it reaches an extreme overbought at the 78% level. These observations suggest that the upside momentum of price action remains intact.

Since the 09 November 2016 low of 9965 (U.S. presidential election), the Index has continued to evolve in a medium-term bullish ascending channel with its upper boundary/resistance now at 13430 and its lower boundary acting as a support at 12500.

The key medium-term support now rests at 12500 which is defined by the aforementioned ascending channel support and the minor swing low areas of 18 May/26 May 2017.

The medium-term resistance stands at the 13130/255.

The shorter-term 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has exited from the overbought region and still has further room to manoeuvre to the downside before it reaches an extreme oversold level. These observations suggest that the Index may see a minor pull-back in price action at this juncture towards the 12690 intermediate support.

Therefore, we turn bullish now with the risk of a minor pull-back to occur first for the Index to test the 12690 intermediate support with a maximum limit set at the 12500 medium-term pivotal support before another potential upleg materialises to target the next resistances at 12940 and 13130/255 next.

However, failure to hold above 12500 is likely to indicate a failure bullish breakout to open up scope for a corrective decline towards the 12250/12090 gap support seen after the outcome of the 1st round of French presidential election.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro

