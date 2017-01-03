S&P 500 – At the potential tail end of the melt-up phase



Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 2232

Pivot (key support): 2214

Resistances: 2278, 2303 & 2326/35

Next supports: 2145/32

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Since our last weekly technical outlook/strategy, the U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has shaped the expected pull-back/consolidation below the current all-time of 2278 printed on 13 December 2016. The pull-back/consolidation target of 2220 has almost been met (printed a low of 2232 on 30 December 2016) (click here for a recap).

Technical elements are now positive which advocate for the start of another potential upleg to retest 2278 before targeting 2303 and the key long-term resistance zone of 2326/35, holding above the 2214 medium-term pivotal support. But do be cautious now as we are in the potentail tail end of the “melt-up” phase that is in place since 11 February 2016 before a potential severe correction sets in where we have stressed in our Global Macro Quarterly Update throughout 2016.

Right now, there are two major related assets that have started to show “weariness signs” that reinforce the aforementioned “melt-up” phase;

Since the post U.S. presidential election rally that started on 09 November 2016, the Financials sector has been one of the outperformers due to the talks of a potential deregulation/toned down version of the Dodd-Frank Act by the new Trump administration. Technical elements are now indicating that the Financials sector ETF (XLF) is now coming close to a key resistance zone of 24.82/25.76 (Fibonacci cluster & upper boundary of the long-term ascending channel in place since March 2009). Yes, we may see some form of financial deregulations but stock markets are always ahead of the curve as market participants will anticipate the probability of an event before the outcome is announced officially. Thus, technical elements of the XLF are now suggesting that the positive outcome from “potential deregulation” is likely to have almost priced in fully (refer to the 3 rd chart).

chart). The VIX futures is now trading at its “complacency zone” of 12.80/10.10 which suggests that market participants are now in an overstretched “risk-on” mode where a slight negative “shock” can cause a potential disorderly unwinding of long positions in equities (refer to the 4th chart).

Nikkei 225 – Potential final push up towards 19860/20000 major risk zone



Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 18930

Pivot (key support): 18600

Resistances: 19550 & 19860/20000

Next support: 17500

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Since its 20 December 2016 high of 19656 (coincided with the last BOJ meeting), the Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has staged the expected pull-back as per highlighted in our last weekly technical outlook/strategy (click here for a recap).

The aforementioned pull-back has recorded a magnitude of 3.5% before 2016 ends (printed a low of 18930 on 30 December 2016). Interestingly, technical elements and intermarket analysis have suggested that the Index is likely to resume its upside movement at this juncture;

The 30 December 2016 low of 18930 coincides with the pull-back support of an acceleration upside price movement above the upper boundary of the ascending channel in place since 24 June 2016 low (see daily chart).

Right below 18930 rests another support of 18600 which is defined by a former congestion zone from 09 September to 15 December 2015 and also a Fibonacci retracement cluster (see daily chart).

The corresponding daily RSI oscillator is now resting right above a key support and the 50% level. These observations suggest that the recent mean reversion in price action (downward) is likely to have ended.

The USD/JPY has also managed to find support at its 116.00 key medium-term pivotal support. Based on correlation studies, the movement of the Nikkei 225 moves in the same direction with USD/JPY. Thus intermarket analysis is supporting a potential upside movement in the Nikkei 225 at this juncture.

However, do be cautious as we are now likely in the tail end of the long-term uptrend in place since 12 February 2016 low (triggered by the second devaluation of the Yuan). As long as the 18600 medium-term pivotal support holds, the Index may see a potential final push up to target 19860/20000 before a potential correction materialises.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 18930 is likely to invalidate the preferred bullish scenario for a deeper decline to test the next support at 17500 (former neckline resistance of the basing formation & the lower boundary of the ascending channel in place since 24 June 2016 low).

Hang Seng Index – Potential corrective rally towards 22950/23100 key resistance zone



Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 21760

Pivot (key support): 21400

Resistances: 22650 & 22950/23100

Next support: 19640

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for Hang Seng Index futures) has tumbled by 12% since its high of 24406 printed on 09 September 2016. Interestingly, the decline has managed to stall at the 21680/400 support zone (graphical & 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the advance from 11 February 2016 low to 9 September 2016 high – see daily chart).

Technical elements have turned bullish at this juncture and as long as the 21400 medium-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a further potential push up towards 22650 before targeting the key resistance zone of 22950/23100.

However, a break below 21400 (daily close) may invalidate the preferred push up scenario to see a continuation of the decline towards the next support at 19640.

ASX 200 – Pull-back before new potential rise



Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 5660

Pivot (key support): 5580

Resistances: 5780 & 5850

Next support: 5400

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Overall, technical elements are still positive but momentum/mean reversion oscillators such as the daily RSI and 4 hour Stochastic oscillators have reached their respective extreme overbought levels.

Therefore below the intermediate resistance of 5780, we cannot rule out a potential pull-back/consolidation to occur first towards the 5660 intermediate support before another potential upleg materialises to target the next resistance at 5850.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 5580 medium-term pivotal support is likely to validate the preferred bullish scenario to open up scope for a deeper decline towards the next support at 5400.

DAX – Pull-back before new potential rise



Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 11360

Pivot (key support): 11140

Resistances: 11800 & 12020

Next support: 10810

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Since our last weekly outlook/strategy (click here for a recap), the Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has staged a bullish breakout above the 11480/11400 tight range since 21 December 2016 and it is now coming close to our expected upside target of 11780 in yesterday’s thin liquidity environment (aided by positive German PMI manufacturing data for Dec which came in at 55.6).

Overall, technical elements are still positive but momentum/mean reversion oscillators such as the daily RSI and 4 hour Stochastic oscillators have reached their respective extreme overbought levels.

Therefore below the intermediate resistance of 11800, we cannot rule out a potential pull-back/consolidation to occur first towards the 11360 intermediate support before another potential upleg materialises to target the next resistance at 12020.

However, a break below the 11140 medium-term pivotal support (daily close) is likely to invalidate the preferred bullish scenario to see a deeper decline towards the significant pull-back support of 10810.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro & eSignal

