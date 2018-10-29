Week kicks off with a European rally

Strong earnings from banks and positive company news boosted European markets helping them to shrug of the gloom emanating from Asia.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 29, 2018 6:21 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Strong earnings from banks and positive company news boosted European markets helping them to shrug of the gloom emanating from Asia. The DAX was higher but lagged behind the FTSE’s 0.84% rally after Angela Merkel’s government suffered a loss in a regional election over the weekend. The deadline for the US sanctions against Iran are now just around the corner but Brent crude and WTI both fell in early trading as the markets are now pricing in the strong possibility that three of Iran’s biggest buyers will continue their imports from the oil-rich country despite the US restrictions.

This century’s least reliable budget

The UK Chancellor Philip Hammond is expected to announce a cautious loosening of public spending as he delivers his last pre-Brexit budget Monday afternoon. The government has promised a £20 billion a year boost for the NHS over the next five years and Hammond is expected to clarify where the funding will come from, possibly by cutting tax breaks on pension savings, looking at the defence budget or getting tougher chasing tax payments from tech giants operating in the UK. But traders will take his words with a degree of caution, aware that a non-deal Brexit would force him to tear up his plans and start operating from an emergency sheet. The currency markets were surprisingly placid ahead of Hammond’s speech at 3.30pm UK time with the pound almost unchanged against the euro and notching higher against the dollar. The budget is also likely to overshadow the latest UK mortgage data due after the market closes and expected to show that the UK housing market is continuing to decline in the run-up to Brexit.

HSBC’s 16% increase in profit

HSBC’s shares powered 4.25% higher after the company turned in a remarkable 28% increase in pre-tax profits over a revenue rise of over 6.3%. The bank managed to boost both its retail banking and wealth management operations producing earnings on a par with Barclays but much stronger than the Royal Bank of Scotland and in a different league from Lloyds. The Asia-focused lender made positive forecasts for the year ahead and said it plans to continue spending on growth with $17 billion earmarked for investing in technology and in China.


Related tags: US Germany UK

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US articles

US_flag_graph
US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Report Preview (SEP 2024)
By:
David Song
October 3, 2024 04:38 PM
    100USD_buildings
    US ISM Services Survey Preview (SEP 2024)
    By:
    David Song
    October 2, 2024 04:15 PM
      Research
      Strong payroll data doesn’t deter equity bulls with Nasdaq up and Russell 2000 down
      By:
      Paul Walton
      January 5, 2024 03:09 PM
        Research
        Dow challenges peak, Bitcoin’s mainstream moment is expected
        By:
        Paul Walton
        January 4, 2024 06:55 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.