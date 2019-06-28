Week Ahead G20 OPEC and NFP

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
June 28, 2019 4:22 PM
0 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

The early parts of next week will be dominated by the events that will unfold over the weekend, namely the outcome of G20 meetings and trade talks between the US and Chinese Presidents. But there’s a lot more than just that. We have several market-moving data to look forward to, not least the latest global PMIs and US nonfarm payrolls report for June, while the OPEC will also be making a decision on crude oil output.

G20 summit kicks off

The G20 summit has officially got underway and US President Donald Trump is set to hold talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping regarding their nation’s ongoing trade dispute. Ahead of the talks, Trump has already indicated that a trade deal with China was possible this weekend. However, Trump also warned that he’s prepared to impose tariffs on most remaining Chinese imports if they don’t agree. So, it looks like the outcome of the meetings will likely be a binary one. If they make progress, then a delay in raising tariffs or cancelling some of the previously announced-levies are likely, and talks could resume between the two nations in July. However, if trade talks falter, it will be plan B: more tariffs on Chinese goods. Ahead of the meetings, sentiment is cautiously optimistic with European markets slightly higher but overall remain in consolidation mode.

Crude oil investors eye G20 and OPEC

Another topic that will likely take centre stage will be Iran and the economic sanctions imposed on it by the US. Global leaders are likely to call for de-escalation of the tensions following recent events which pushed Iran and the US on the brink of a military confrontation. Tehran may be warned not to increase its uranium enrichment else the historic nuclear accord could be torn apart. The deal already looks fragile after the US pulled out, which in turn led to warnings by Iran that it would breach its conditions.

So, oil prices could be impacted as well as equity and FX markets, not only from the supply side of the equation, but demand, too. A trade breakthrough will boost the oil demand outlook from the world’s second largest economy, while de-escalation in US-Iran tensions would ease supply-side concerns.

After reacting to the outcome of the G20 summit on Sunday night/early Monday, oil traders’ focus will immediately turn to the OPEC meeting, which will start on Monday. Then a meeting between the cartel and allies including Russia will take place on Tuesday. The discussions will all be about the extension of production cuts to keep prices supported. According to Iraq’s oil minister, the OPEC is expected to keep the existing deal in place but will discuss an even bigger reduction in oil production.

Global macro concerns could ease if incoming data improves

Investors will also be watching the latest macro pointers amid recent concerns over a global economic slowdown. Following last month’s much smaller-than-expected rise in jobs growth, serious question marks may be raised if we see another poor showing from the US jobs sector. We will also have the latest PMI data from important economic regions, including the US and China, to provide us with fresh clues about the health of the economy.

Next week’s key macro data highlights:

  • Monday – Official and Caixin Chinese manufacturing PMIs; UK manufacturing PMI; US ISM manufacturing PMI and start of OPEC meeting.

These PMIs should give as an early indication about the health of the global economy in June, which could have implications for a wide range of markets, if we see big surprises in either direction.

  • Tuesday – RBA and OPEC+ meetings.

A decision on oil output is expected to be announced late in the day on Tuesday from the OPEC and allies including Russia (OPEC+). Having just cut interest rates by 25 basis points in early June, the Reserve Bank of Australia is highly unlikely to loosen its policy further at this meeting, although it could provide signals for future cuts.

  • Wednesday – Aussie building approvals; UK services PMI; US ADP private sector payrolls report and ISM non-manufacturing PMI.

While Monday would be all about manufacturing, Wednesday is about services, the most dominant sector in the UK and US economies. As far as the US version is concerned, traders will be eyeing the employment component of the ISM report for clues about job creation in June, ahead of the official non-farm payrolls (NFP) report on Friday. The ADP is another leading pre-NFP indicator that will be scrutinised by market participants.  

  • Thursday – Aussie retail sales.

Thursday could be a quiet day with Australian retail sales being the only major piece of news on the day, with US investors out celebrating 4th July.

  • Friday US non-farm payrolls report and wages data, and Canadian employment.

We will be preparing a non-farm payrolls preview closer to the time, but make no mistake about it: Friday should be a highly volatile day in the markets, with USD/CAD traders being extremely busy due to the simultaneous publication of jobs data from both North American nations. 

Finally, a reminder that Canadian banks will be closed Monday 1st July in observance of Canada Day, while, as mentioned, US investors will be celebrating Independence Day on Thursday 4th July.
Related tags: Crude Oil Forex

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq tumbles, Oil hits new highs
Yesterday 07:03 PM
Earnings This Week: Walmart, Tencent and Aviva
Yesterday 03:03 PM
Standard deviation explained
Yesterday 02:57 PM
EMA explained: Trading with exponential moving averages
Yesterday 02:05 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 11, 2023
Yesterday 12:46 PM
US dollar analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CAD and EUR/USD outlook – Forex Friday
Yesterday 11:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Close-up of market chart
AUD/USD, NZD/USD and WTI outlook - Technical Tuesday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
July 18, 2023 12:00 PM
    Energy
    Crude oil outlook: WTI could be heading to $80
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    July 14, 2023 11:12 AM
      Oil rig on an grey day
      Crude oil outlook: Brent jumps on Saudi, Russia voluntary cuts
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      July 3, 2023 12:08 PM
        Oil refinery
        Crude oil outlook: WTI to start Q3 with some bullish momentum
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        June 30, 2023 03:27 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.