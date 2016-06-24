watch for brexit aftershocks next week 2667862016

It was a black Friday in the markets after the Brexit vote which saw David Cameron resign as Prime Minister. Could we see some aftershocks next week?


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 25, 2016 4:32 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

It was a black Friday in the financial markets after Britain voted to leave the EU in a historic referendum which saw David Cameron resign as Prime Minister. As it became clear that the outcome of the UK referendum was going to be an exit from the EU, the pound literally got pounded as it dropped from an overnight high of 1.50 to sub 1.33 when the news was confirmed, while the FTSE tanked nearly 10% at the open. Most people were undoubtedly wrong-footed given how confident some betting companies were in pricing in the odds for remain. Naturally, the markets then rebounded sharply off their lows as you would expect. The impact of short-side profit-taking and dip-buying provided some relief. In fact, the FTSE was able to go from being minus 8 to minus 2 per cent at one stage on Friday. But we are not convinced the bounce will last long. Clearly some investors will look to unload their long equity holdings or hedge their exposure by shorting the FTSE at these higher levels in early next week. This should put further downward pressure on the markets on Monday.

Central banks could come to the rescue

The Brexit saga will rumble on for weeks and months to come and UK- and EU-based assets will garner most of the attention as a result. Traders and investors will continue to digest the news and consider the wider political and economic implications of the exit vote. But the Bank of England has already provided assurance to the markets, saying that it will not hesitate to take additional measures if required. The UK central bank could easily expand QE and cut interest rates to zero. Then, there is the European Central Bank, which is already scooping up huge amounts of government and corporate bonds. The ECB could extend the duration of its QE programme. Elsewhere, the Bank of Japan could step in to limit the flows into the safe haven yen, which has rallied aggressively along with gold. The Fed may now turn back dovish and keep rates as they are for a lot longer than previously planned. So, the possibility of further central bank support could help limit the potential falls for stocks in the upcoming weeks. But words alone will probably not be enough and the markets will surely now be demanding action from some of these central banks.

As mentioned, traders will now expect the US Federal Reserve to remain on hold for a lot longer than planned, especially if the non-farm payrolls report, due out in a couple of weeks’ time, disappoint expectations again. This could weigh on the US dollar against some of the stronger currencies such as the Japanese yen. But the Dollar Index may nevertheless rise if the EUR/USD and GBP/USD exchange rates decline further due to Brexit worries. Thus, should buck-denominated precious metals rise further, it will probably come because of increased safe haven flows.

Meanwhile we do have the US final GDP estimate (Tuesday) and some Chinese manufacturing data (Friday) to look forward to next week. The Chinese figures in particular could lead to some further short-term volatility, especially if the numbers disappoint expectations. But on the whole, next week’s economic numbers are unlikely to garner much attention given what has happened this week. Looking beyond next week, we have earnings season for a host of US companies and the June jobs report to look forward to in early July.

Plenty of trading opportunities

So, economic and political uncertainty is going to be the dominant theme in the next few weeks. But on a brighter note, this should mean volatility would be higher than usual for this time of the year, which in turn could offer plenty of trends or short-term opportunities for speculators to take advantage of. Traders should definitely see this as opportunity, and look forward to the start of the new trading week. Many traders who have been on the side-lines until now will probably start to come back into the markets in early next week. This group of market participants have seen the aftereffects of the Brexit vote and will have had the whole of the weekend to prepare for next week. They will certainly be watching the close on Wall Street today. While short-covering has seen the stock markets recover a significant portion of their earlier losses, if US indices start to roll over later on then that could be an indication of what to expect on Monday.

Technical outlook: FTSE

Unsurprisingly, the FTSE was unable to climb out of its bearish channel on the weekly chart following the Brexit vote. Surprisingly, however, the index still managed to close higher for the week after staging a significant recovery in the second half of Friday’s session. This strength should not be ignored. But the damage may have already been done and with sentiment being shaky the FTSE could start rolling over once again. It could decline in early next week towards prior supports such as 6050, 5920 or even test the early 2016 low at 5500. With the 55-week moving average recently crossing below the 200-week moving average, the long-term trend has objectively turned negative. Only a break outside of the bullish channel would invalidate this bearish scenario. Until and unless that happens, the path of least resistance is now clearly to the downside for the FTSE.

Technical outlook: Gold

Following the Brexit vote, gold rallied along with other safe haven assets. It took out the prior swing high at around $1300 before climbing above to the 200-week moving average to nearly touch the long-term bearish trend line at $1360. This level will be very important to watch going forward. If broken, it would confirm the long-term reversal pattern that we have already seen in gold this year. The short-term outlook is clearly bullish now and will remain that way unless gold breaks back below $1300 support. In addition to the long-term bearish trend line, some of the potential resistance levels or bullish targets are shown on the chart in red. Among others, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the long-term downswing comes in at $1380. Given its close proximity to the bearish trend line ($1360), price action around this $1360-$1380 area should be interesting to observe next week, should we get there.

16.06.24 gold weekly 16.06.24 FTSE weekly

Related tags: Brexit FTSE Gold SPX 500 SPX 500 Stocks trading

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Brexit articles

UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
EU to UK: No more sausages for you!
By:
June 9, 2021 12:09 PM
    Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
    Currency pair of the week: EUR/USD
    By:
    December 28, 2020 08:37 AM
      UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
      Two trades to watch: FTSE, GBP/USD ahead of expected Brexit trade deal
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 24, 2020 01:59 AM
        UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
        Brexit deal could be reached by Christmas: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
        By:
        December 23, 2020 01:29 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.