Walt Disney DIS earnings preview Can Disney keep up its torrid growth

Traders are laser-focused on growth in Disney+ subscribers ahead of Thursday’s after-the-bell Q4 earnings release.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
February 11, 2021 1:04 AM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Walt Disney (DIS) earnings preview: Can Disney+ keep up its torrid growth?

Focus on Disney+

Two years ago, Walt Disney (DIS) generated almost all its profits from theme parks, cruise ships, new blockbuster movies, and sports broadcasts…in other words, the exact types of businesses that have been dramatically, and in some cases irreparably, disrupted by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Thankfully for DIS shareholders, the firm has made an aggressive pivot into on-demand streaming content through its Disney+ platform, and the early results have been nothing short of spectacular. Therefore, it’s not surprising that traders are laser-focused on growth in Disney+ subscribers ahead of Thursday’s after-the-bell Q4 earnings release.

The company generated major buzz in December’s “Investor Day” presentation, where it announced plans for 10 new Marvel series, 10 new “Star Wars” series, 15 animated and live-action Pixar and Disney series, and 15 Disney-Pixar films to hit the streaming service in the coming years. At the same event, “The House of Mouse” also announced that it had nearly 87M paid subscribers to Disney+ as of December, with expectations for that figure to surge to a quarter of a billion (250M) by the end of 2024.

Key figures to watch

Courtesy of FactSet, analysts are expecting DIS to report the following financial figures:

  • EPS: -$0.34
  • Revenues: $15.91B
  • Disney+ subscribers: 95M

DIS technical analysis

Turning our attention to the chart, DIS stock set a fresh record high above $190 on Monday and remains in a strong uptrend as we go to press. If DIS can beat the above consensus estimates and offer and optimistic outlook for the rest of the year, bulls may look to target psychological resistance and the 161.8% Fibonacci extension of the COVID-19 collapse near $200 next. On the other hand, a miss relative to expectations could see DIS break below previous-resistance-turned-support in the $183 zone and retest the 50-day EMA near $170.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Learn more about equity trading opportunities.


Related tags: Equities Stocks Earnings

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY forecast: What sparks fresh highs when conditions are already exceptionally good?
Yesterday 09:00 AM
Forex Seasonality – March 2024: USD/JPY Gains, USD/CAD Falls in March
March 1, 2024 02:35 PM
NASDAQ100 Forecast :QQQ inches higher after a record close
March 1, 2024 02:16 PM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
March 1, 2024 09:02 AM
EUR/USD in the hands of ECB, Powell Testimony, ISM services: The Week Ahead
March 1, 2024 04:38 AM
AUD/USD: Fuel driving US dollar rally may be nearing exhaustion point
March 1, 2024 02:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Close-up of stock market board
Reddit IPO: Everything you need to know about Reddit
By:
Ryan Thaxton
February 27, 2024 06:03 PM
    china_07
    Hang Seng, China A50 seeking fresh bullish catalysts to power market recovery
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 22, 2024 01:21 AM
      japan_02
      Ducks have lined up for Nikkei 225 to test its 1989 high
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 21, 2024 10:54 PM
        Australian flag
        AUD/USD, ASX 200 rapid rebound gathers pace despite warning from rates markets
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 15, 2024 11:33 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.