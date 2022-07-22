Wall Street looks past weak economic data, PMI’s up next

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
July 22, 2022 6:29 PM
35 views
Market chart showing uptrend
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Employment in the US is arguably the last shoe to drop before the Fed are likely to concede the economy is not as robust as it is touting. Afterall, the economy continues to add around 370k jobs each month according to the NFP report (Nonfarm payroll), even if this is around 50% lower from its post-pandemic highs. But I continue to argue that NFP is a lagging indicator, and other metrics are pointing towards a weaker NFP report in the coming months.

 

Jobless claims are on the rise

Initial jobless claims rose to a quarter of a million last week for the first time since November 2021. It’s the third consecutive weekly rise (or 4 out of 5) and has risen at a faster pace. We also note that the employment component of the Philadelphia Business Activity Index fell to its lowest level since May 2021. And as mentioned in the previous report, job openings appear to have topped and layoffs are on the rise.

20220722joblessclaimsCI

 

Regional PMI’s soft ahead of National PMI’s

for the Philly Fed index, it also points to further weakness in general with the Business Activity index and new orders falling to a new post-pandemic low. But perhaps more worryingly, the outlook has fallen to it most dire level since 1979. Take a look at our twitter thread for a closer look at some of these charts, but overall the picture is grim ahead of today’s national PMI data.

But on a positive sidenote, prices paid have fallen to their lowest level since January 2021, which is yet another metric which points to softer inflation.

20220722philyfedCI

 

 

US indices look set to extend their countertrend rally

Shares markets are currently enjoying a countertrend rally, partly thanks to stronger earnings, weaker data (which anticipates fewer Fed hikes) and – let’s face it – every downtrend needs a retracement. And that leaves potential longs looking more appealing over the near-term for the Dow Jones and S&P 500.

The Dow formed a higher low last week, and since broken above a bearish trendline. Wednesday’s strong bullish candle closed above the monthly pivot and previous swing high, and yesterday formed a small bullish engulfing candle, and its low respected a prior high as support. So perhaps we’ll see this move to the 33,000 resistance zone, for which our bias remains bullish above the monthly pivot point – or yesterday’s low could be used for tighter risk management.

20220722djiCI

 

The S&P 500 made easy work of the bearish trendline mentioned earlier this week – and moved promptly to the bear’s next line of defence at 4,000. Given it closed at the high of the day of a bullish engulfing candle, just below 4,000 – with Dow also looking bullish – odds now favour a breakout here too.

20220722spxCI

 

  

 

Related analysis:

Early signs of (dis)inflation continue to appear

The NFP report could grow in significance again

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Technical Analysis Trade Ideas US 500 US 30 Indices

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 08:09 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: Blue-chips rise as UK inflation eases – Top UK stocks
Today 07:06 AM
GBP/USD and EUR/USD in focus for UK and euro CPI reports
Today 04:25 AM
USD Index, AUD/NZD Analysis: Asian Open – 19th July 2023
Yesterday 11:07 PM
Banks beat the street, retail sales robust, Nasdaq peaks
Yesterday 09:45 PM
Gold, USD/JPY outlook hinges on Fed, BoJ rate decisions
Yesterday 04:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Technical Analysis articles

Research
FTSE 100 analysis: Blue-chips rise as UK inflation eases – Top UK stocks
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 07:06 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Ocado shares jump on surprise positive Ebitda – Top UK stocks
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 07:17 AM
      Research
      Dow Jones analysis: Where next for Goldman Sachs stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 17, 2023 04:03 PM
        Canadian Dollar Analysis: Did USD/CAD Form a Bottom at 1.31?
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        July 17, 2023 02:24 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.