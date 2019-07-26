Vodafone shares hoisted on Tower plans

The group is finally going for one of its few available options to speed-up debt reduction, and increase cash flow

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 26, 2019 4:39 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The group is finally going for one of the few available options to speed-up debt reduction, and increase cash flow

A sharp stock price move in reaction to sales or earnings is uncommon for this stock, so a surge that holds above 8% well into Friday’s session is telling. It follows news that Vodafone wants to spin-off cell towers into a separate business. It could then consider an IPO or sale of a minority stake.

A ‘TowerCo’ valuation would depend partly on how much debt, if any, the entity is saddled with, among other structural aspects. This means some figures getting an airing in the market may be wide of the mark. For what it’s worth, estimated Ebitda of €900m and typical industry multiples point to enterprise values between €9bn-€16bn. Suffice to say the hope, reflected in the stock price leap, is that the Tower surprise could pull Vodafone’s above-industry-average leverage sharply lower. In turn, that would increase flexibility ahead of opportunities in ‘spectrum’, AKA 5G. Cash flow goals would look firmer too.

The trading update was otherwise unremarkable, underscoring the dearth of alternative options available for increased momentum. Investors are wisely looking through fractional trend fluctuations—e.g. “encouraging 0.5 percentage point year-on-year reduction in Europe contract churn”—in favour of the big picture. Vodafone’s lengthy, painstaking process of unwinding over-levered inorganic growth over many years leaves two main watch points for patient investors:

  1. How to position for growth that still looks 3-7 years away
  2. How to work out Vodafone’s ability to increase attributable income

Although it was ho-hum, at least the quarter was no worse. Holders can thereby reserve judgement till the second half of the year. An analyst event on 19th August is likely to produce further details on the Tower plan and more. These may also move the stock significantly.

Chart thoughts

Technically speaking, there’s now a fair chance for the stock to curtail a 19-month decline. Friday’s vault cleanly smashes the descending wedge that funnelled the stock almost 50% lower over a year and a half. VOD now drives into a structure of multiple probable resistance levels constituted of November’s 142p/143p lows, and failure highs from 150p in January, down to persistent stalls at 144p in April and May. A close on Friday above the 200-day moving average (blue) would go a long way towards demonstrating that buyers have returned in sufficient numbers. Even so, the stock could become ‘overbought’ imminently as its reliable RSI is parabolic above 73. Considering the sizeable gap created by the Friday’s enthusiasm, there’s more than an outside chance of consolidation before the next key overhead of 144p is tackled.

Vodafone CFD – daily [26/07/2019 11:18:40]

Source: City Index

Related tags: Shares market Earnings Europe UK

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.