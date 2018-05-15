Vodafone CEO shuffle smooth apart from communication

Share price reaction to Vodafone's CEO news shows investors were in the dark about timing

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 15, 2018 6:00 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Sound switch poorly communicated

Vodafone investors are already well acquainted with the group’s next CEO, Nick Read. He has been CFO since 2014, having joined as UK Finance Director in 2001. If anyone was being groomed as successor to Vittorio Colao, who will step down on 1st October, it was Read. Hence the news of the transition isn’t an outright surprise, though the timing appears to be, because investors were mostly in the dark. Vodafone shares traded as much as 5% lower on Tuesday. Succession planning turns out to have been quite adroit, but the group’s recent commentary has been bereft of signals. As such, once the surprise passes, stock selling is likely to fade as possible advantages from CEO designate Read—whom large investors have dubbed a safe pair of hands—come to the fore. Chiefly, these include that he has been the architect of a number of Vodaf0ne’s complex financing schemes over the years, including the multi-part methodology for purchase of Liberty Media’s eastern European assets announced last week. Furthermore, considering Vodafone’s relative laggard status among European rivals in terms of long-term returns, it would indeed be remarkable if Nick Read managed to do much worse. Over five years, Vodafone’s total reinvested returns were fair at 37.3%. But Deutsche Telekom’s, for instance, were 77% whilst France’s Orange generated 124%.

Growing organically

Q4 and full-year financials were largely positive news. The group’s key sales gauge of organic service revenue, which VOD shareholders are typically sensitive to, continued its recent strong phase with another consensus-beating rise of 1.4% in the fourth quarter, better than the 1.1% uptick indicated by forecasts. That’s another point arguing for the stock to stabilise in the near term. Core earnings for the year ending 31st March were also better than expected, rising 11.8% to €14.7bn, compared to €14.6bn expected.

Cash flow light

The stock price fall at the time of writing though also had an eye to guidance on ex-spectrum cost cash flow and perhaps core earnings. Any negative reaction related to the Ebitda growth forecast at least, may be overdone. An expected slowdown to 1%-5% in the 18/19 financial reflects well-trailed investments for Digital Vodafone and, to a lesser extent changed accounting practices that were also flagged. The underlying cash flow forecast on the other hand seems light. The group steers investors towards a flat-to-slightly lower €5.2bn in the current year, after €5.6bn in 17/18. Even so, dividend plans, as crystalized as they may be at the beginning of the year – to “grow dividends per share annually”— can scarcely be changed much by fractionally lower free cash flow. Historical coverage has been sound, albeit recently dented by the costly misadventure in India.

Room to shine

All told, Vodafone’s adjusted 2019 forecasts seem conservative rather than cautionary, with key risks in this financial year primarily around integration. By default or by design, forecasts do offer the incoming CEO the facility to beat expectations, if executing the multi-part Liberty deal goes well. Naturally, less demanding cash flow goals can absorb the impact of less sure-footed execution too.

With the group in its best health since 2015, amid firmer prospects for European quad-play and a potential ramp in long-term returns, this is not a particularly bad juncture for C-Suite changes. Once the sense of negative surprise passes, the stock, which was only 5% from March’s two-year low at last look, should finally find a base after a 21% fall since May 2015.


Related tags: Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.