Vodafone announced no major changes to its full year forecast

, the telecommunications group, announced that(-2.8% organic growth) to 10.51 billion euros, where service(-1.3% organic growth) to 9.11 billion euros. The company said: "I am also delighted to introduce Vantage Towers as Europe's leading tower infrastructure company. A year ago, I set out a three-phase plan for our towers to deliver industrial synergies from network infrastructure sharing, generate operational efficiencies by establishing a dedicated towers management team, and unlock value for our shareholders through the IPO of Vantage Towers, which is firmly on track for early 2021.".

From a technical point of view, the stock price remains stuck in a low volatile trading range between 132.4p and 120p. The bearish gap opened on the 11th of June still maintains a downward pressure. Prices remain in a down trend since November 2019 (internal channel). As long as 132.4p is resistance, the risk of a break below 120p remains high.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView



