VIX Spikes, Yen Surges, Yields Dive: Recession Fears Begin to Take Over

It’s been a busy and messy week across global macro markets. The push points behind the tumult are parsed through in this piece.

NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist
Saturday 2:45 AM
mexico_05
NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist

VIX, Yen, Treasury Yields Talking Points:

  • The VIX ‘fear index’ has spiked to an 18-month high following the Non-farm Payrolls report, going along with an aggressive sell-off in US equities to go along with the USD/JPY move.
  • Weekend Gap Risk: Nikkei futures have continued to sell-off since Japanese markets closed for the week so it’s reasonable to imagine that there could be gaps on the Sunday open. Be careful with risk as we move towards the weekly close.
  • If want to learn more about technical or fundamental analysis, along with trading strategy, The Trader’s Course can help: Click here to learn more.

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in H2 2024

It’s been a massive week for macro as expected, but the size of the moves and the areas that volatility has shown are notable. In effort of cleanliness, I’m going to try to parse through these one at a time, using charts as visual aides to illustrate the depth of this week’s reactions.

Firstly, the VIX ‘fear index’ has spiked to an 18-month high. This is derived from options activity on SPX so given the moves in US equities, it makes sense. But, putting this into perspective, the ‘20’ level is often looked at as a cut-off for the index and there was just one single day so far this year where VIX has traded above 20. That was right at the Q2 low for the S&P 500 and as bulls returned, VIX softened and moved back-below 12.

That indicates a degree of complacency that’s built-in to markets as the Fed was laying the groundwork for rate cuts. But, as the shock of this morning’s NFP hit an already-vulnerable market, VIX has shot-higher while making a fast run at the 30-level.

The last time the index was this high was March of 2023, right around the time the regional banking crisis had come into the equation. This shows that fear is increasing, and that complacency has started to take a back seat.

 

VIX Weekly Price Chart: Highest Since the Regional Banking Crisis in March, 2023

vix weekly 8224Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

A Yield-Driven Move

 

Markets have long been expecting rate cuts from the Fed, that’s not a secret. And on Wednesday, the wide expectation was that the FOMC would begin to lay the groundwork for cuts to begin at their next meeting in September. And when trading closed on Wednesday there was still the expectation that the bank would cut three times in their final three meetings of the year.

But market participants aren’t often willing to wait around, and what showed after that meeting was a continued bid in Treasuries as hedge funds and market participants tried to get in-front of those potential FOMC rate cuts. If short-term rates go down, there’s opportunity for principal pops in those bonds and that can become an attractive trade, particularly when the previous market darlings of the Mag 7 continue to see pullbacks from oversold conditions.

In the 2-year Treasury, yields are now below 4% for the first time since May of 2023; and just two months ago yields were at 5%. This is a massive market, and a move of that nature entails a lot of buying. That cash came from other pockets of the market, such as tech stocks, and this helps to explain the continued sell-off in equities which I’ll get to in a moment.

 

2-Year US Treasury Yields: Sub-4%

us 2 year treasuries 8224Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

If the Fed cuts rates and the rest of the Treasury curve follows, there’s opportunity for principal gains in bonds, such as we can see in the ETF of ‘TLT,’ which is working on its strongest week since March of 2020, right around when the pandemic started to get priced-in. This represents Treasuries with 20+ years of maturity so as expectations build for cuts to come in, there’s opportunity for principal gain in this ETF as there is in US Treasuries, as well (prices up, yields down).

 

TLT Weekly Price Chart: Up 5.51% This Week

tlt weekly 8224Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

USD/JPY Carry Unwind as Yields Fall

 

As US Treasury Yields fall, so does the attractiveness of carry trades such as USD/JPY: And it’s not only the major market that’s seeing fast reversions as EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY and AUD/JPY have all been offered heavily over the past week. I warned of this yesterday and those markets have continued to sell-off since.

But this is something that can have some carry-over effect as we move into next week’s trade. As prices continue to fall further, longer-term positions see more incentive to close the position and realize whatever floating profits might be left as the yield trade shows more signs of being finished.

 

USD/JPY Weekly Price Chart

usdjpy weekly 8224Chart prepared by James Stanley, USD/JPY on Tradingview

 

Stocks

 

US equities have been hit hard but we need to put the move in scope of the broader backdrop. The Q2 sell-off showed intensity, at times which is why we had that previous VIX flare over 20. But that abated quickly. And with a Fed seemingly ready to begin cutting there could be a positive factor for equity markets to work with.

The bigger question at this point is one of opportunity cost:  Is that trade in Treasuries going to be too attractive for capital flows to run back into equities? And is a larger retracement needed?

At this point there’s no clear evidence of a bottom being in but chasing equity prices lower after the VIX spike above could be a challenging way of adding on exposure. It would essentially be looking for panic to turn to pandemonium.

In S&P 500 Futures, I have price testing a key spot at 5334, which was a prior high at the Q2 open. I had highlighted this structure on Thursday before the breakdown and that remains in-play. But, notably, the index broke through support in a rising wedge this week which is a formation often followed with bearish reversal aim. Key resistance now shows at prior support, 100 points above that support at 5434.

 

S&P 500 Daily Price Chart

spx 500 weekly 8224Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

Recession Fears

 

I saved this for last as I don’t consider it a directly actionable market setup, but the big percolating fear behind much of this volatility is the growing idea that we may be headed for recession. This morning’s NFP data confirms a trigger of the Sahm rule, which is a recession indicator that many economists follow.

And this isn’t the first time that we’ve heard of something similar as the Fed has continued to harbor a greater than 50% probability of a recession in the next 12 months, as highlighted by their work on the 10-year/3-month Treasury spread. At last release in early-July, this showed at 55.8% and this week’s movement in Treasuries has only forced deeper inversion of that indicator.

The Fed has a plethora of research behind that data point at this page: Federal Reserve Bank of New York: The Yield Curve as a Leading Indicator.

The yield curve has been inverted for a long time and, again, complacency set in to the point where many began to question whether this was legitimately a forewarning of recession. But, now that the Sahm rule has been triggered that fear has started to take-over and the big question now is whether the Fed is behind the curve as continued weakness seeps into US labor markets.

 

US 10-Year/3-Month Treasury Spread: Probability of US Recession

recession probabilities 8224 

Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from FRBNY, ‘Probability of U.S. Recession Charts

 

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas James Stanley Vix Yen Japanese yen JPY Treasuries SPX 500

Latest market news

View more
Dollar forecast: NFP and ISM Services PMI to set FX tone – Forex Friday
Today 12:45 PM
ISM services could guide global sentiment: The Week Ahead
Today 07:17 AM
Nikkei buckles under the pressure of tech selloff, stronger yen
Today 04:18 AM
GBP plunges post BOE, ASX to gap lower as weak ISM rocks Wall Street
Yesterday 11:08 PM
Nasdaq 100 outlook dims on soft data ahead of Apple and Amazon earnings
Yesterday 05:00 PM
NFP Preview: Are the Fed’s Fears of a Jobs Market Slowdown Justified?
Yesterday 02:19 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Dollar forecast: NFP and ISM Services PMI to set FX tone – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 12:45 PM
    recession_04
    Nikkei buckles under the pressure of tech selloff, stronger yen
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 04:18 AM
      Wall_street_sign
      GBP plunges post BOE, ASX to gap lower as weak ISM rocks Wall Street
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 11:08 PM
        Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
        Nasdaq 100 outlook dims on soft data ahead of Apple and Amazon earnings
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 05:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.