M&A activity in Australia over the past couple of years shows that the country is viewed in China as a dependable supplier of meat, dairy products, poultry and egg products, and now vitamins.

Biostime International Holdings Limited (HKG:1112), a company principally engaged in providing nutritional and baby care products, announced yesterday that it had agreed to acquire about 83 per cent of the shares of Swisse Wellness Group from a group of sellers including Stephen Ring, the descendant of the company’s founder Kevin Ring, and currently the majority shareholder.

Swisse is a private company that swung to a post-tax profit of AU$73.7 million during the year ended June 30, 2015, from a loss of AU$5.61 million in the prior period. It manufactures herbal and vitamin supplements that have been endorsed by celebrities such as Nicole Kidman and Ricky Ponting.

According to The Australian, sellers also include Ring’s business partners Radek Sali, chief executive of Swisse, the company’s former managing director Michael Saba and Chairman Trevor O’Hoy, who previously headed up Foster’s.

MTGRP L.L.C., an investment holding company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., currently holds approximately 0.3 per cent of the shares in Swisse and equity warrants in relation to approximately a further 4 per cent, according to the Biostime announcement.

Biostime will pay AU$1.34 billion in cash and AU50 million by way of issue of about 20.51 million shares at a price of HK$13.48 each.

According to Bloomberg, Biostime has arranged US$450 million from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and HSBC Holdings Plc to facilitate the acquisition, which will enable Biostime to address the fast-growing demand in China for vitamins and health supplements produced by reliable foreign suppliers. In addition, the rising consciousness over food safety and health has propelled higher the sales of vitamins and dietary supplements in China, which, according to Euromonitor International, have almost doubled in the past five years.

Shares in Blackmores Limited (ASX:BKL), a listed Australian producer of health products for humans and animals, including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements, were up 5.23 per cent to AU$136.80 on Thursday (September 17).

The stock has gained AU$105.55, or 337.76 per cent over the past 12 months.