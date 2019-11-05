Video SP 500 turning a little overbought as it hits repeated highs

S&P 500 has been up for multiple days

November 6, 2019 12:14 AM
While the stock market’s bullish trend may be gaining strength, it is worth remembering that the S&P 500 has been up for multiple days in record highs now, pushing some momentum oscillators to so-called ‘overbought’ levels and increasing the chances of profit-taking.



