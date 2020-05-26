VIDEO SP 500 is rising above 3000 for the 1st time since early March

As the new trading week kicks off, the S&P 500 is rising above 300 for the first time since early March. In fact, U.S. equities have recovered over 50% from its March lows with the Nasdaq leading North American markets higher, however long term risk and uncertainty remain.

May 26, 2020 11:30 PM
Market chart showing uptrend
