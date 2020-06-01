VIDEO Oil Looks to Extend Gains to Start June

Despite some signs of volatility, WTI Crude Oil Futures remain on the upside as prices remain above $35, a high last seen on March 11.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 1, 2020 11:01 PM
Oil extraction
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
Despite some signs of volatility, WTI Crude Oil Futures remain on the upside as prices remain above $35, a high last seen on March 11.
Related tags: Brent Commodities Oil

Latest market news

View more
10 Best Forex Pairs To Trade in 2024
October 31, 2024 09:14 AM
EURUSD Forecast: Retesting Key levels below 1.07
Yesterday 12:46 PM
USD/JPY spikes higher post BOJ, but be wary of false moves above 158
Yesterday 04:42 AM
BOE, SNB, RBA meetings, flash PMIs in focus: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 01:11 AM
AUD/USD looks set to pop higher, Nikkei and Nasdaq diverge
June 13, 2024 10:50 PM
S&P 500 forecast: Tech stocks continue to defy gravity
June 13, 2024 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Brent articles

Oil drilling in sea
Crude oil analysis: Could oil prices stage a recovery?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
May 7, 2024 05:00 PM
    Energy
    Crude oil analysis – February 21, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 21, 2024 03:30 PM
      Oil rig in the sea
      Crude Oil Analysis: WTI, Brent Bounce, OPEC+ Uncertainty Remains
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      November 28, 2023 09:05 PM
        Crude Oil Analysis: WTI, Brent Gain Ground Ahead of OPEC+
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        November 20, 2023 08:26 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.