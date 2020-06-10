OECD forecast a 2020 Global GDP contraction of the following: 6% if there is NO second Covid-19 wave and -7.6% if there IS a second Covid-19 wave
Latest market news
Today 10:00 AM
Today 09:19 AM
Yesterday 10:56 PM
Yesterday 10:44 PM
Yesterday 08:30 PM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest FTSE 100 articles
January 19, 2025 08:00 AM
December 2, 2024 11:59 AM
October 16, 2024 08:57 AM
September 30, 2024 10:13 AM