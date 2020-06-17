VIDEO Nasdaq Pushing Higher on Powell Speech

Stocks remain higher as investors were encouraged by upbeat retail sales readings and a report of a potential one-trillion-dollar infrastructure plan by the government ahead of Fed Chair Powell's speech this Wednesday.

June 17, 2020 11:47 PM
Federal reserve building close-up
