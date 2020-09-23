VIDEO Johnson and Johnson to Enroll 60000 Volunteers for COVID 19 Vaccine Candidate

Johnson & Johnson just announced the launch of its large-scale, pivotal, multi-country Phase 3 trial (ENSEMBLE) for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate where it will look to enroll up to 60,000 volunteers across three continents.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 23, 2020 11:28 PM
Apply now highlighted in newspaper
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
Johnson & Johnson just announced the launch of its large-scale, pivotal, multi-country Phase 3 trial (ENSEMBLE) for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate where it will look to enroll up to 60,000 volunteers across three continents.
Related tags: Coronavirus Stocks DJIA Equities

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD forecast: RBA rate hike revival risk is real and growing
Today 06:05 AM
US dollar, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, VIX analysis: COT report
Today 12:54 AM
USD/JPY: Bullish case eroding fast as US economic data rolls over
Today 12:20 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Aussie rises for a second week, RBA on tap
Yesterday 08:00 PM
DJIA, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: US Indices Recapture Key Levels on Dovish Fed, Solid Earnings
Yesterday 08:00 AM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
May 4, 2024 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Coronavirus articles

China flag
Index in Focus: China A50
By:
January 5, 2023 08:14 PM
    China flag
    Index in Focus: China A50
    By:
    December 6, 2022 05:03 PM
      downtrend chart
      Index in Focus: China A50
      By:
      September 1, 2022 04:28 PM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        Moderna Q2 preview: Where next for MRNA stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        August 1, 2022 08:40 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.