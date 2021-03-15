VIDEO India scares Bitcoin investors but the trend is still bullish

Bitcoin reached over 60,000 over the weekend. Armchair analysts blamed the move to new highs on Saturday as “front running” the US stimulus checks, which are part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill approved by Joe Biden on Thursday last week. However, the optimism quickly faded on Monday morning as India is seeking to BAN all cryptocurrencies.

After the new high this weekend, Bitcoin formed a “3 drives to a new high” trading pattern, in which price puts in 3 higher highs and the RSI puts in 3 lower highs. This is an indication that price may be ready for a pullback.

Bitcoin - a price history

On a 240-minute timeframe, Bitcoin is only down roughly 5%. Price held the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the lows of February 28th to the highs over the weekend, near 54,600.

It would take a pullback to below the bottom trendline on the daily, which confluences with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level on the 240-minute timeframe and the psychological 50,0000 price level for Bitcoin in serious trouble.

