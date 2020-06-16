VIDEO IEA Forecasts Faster Oil Demand Recovery Than Expected

International Energy Agency said in its monthly Oil Market Report that Oil demand in 2020 is expected to fall by 8.1 mb/d, the largest in history, before recovering by 5.7 mb/d in 2021.

June 16, 2020 11:37 PM
Oil drilling in sea
