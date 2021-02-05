﻿

VIDEO GBPJPY breaking out above long term triangle

Price is currently continuing higher, with horizontal resistance not until near 148.00

February 6, 2021 12:26 AM
Bank notes of different currencies

The BOE said they did not mean to imply that they will take rates negative, and the Pound took off.  With the BOJ nowhere close to exiting negative rates, GBP/JPY has gone bid.  The pair is currently breaking  out of a long-term triangle, with resistance not until much higher!

