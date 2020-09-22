﻿

VIDEO FTSE Hammered as UK Announces MORE Restrictions to Curb COVID

The FTSE is falling this Tuesday afternoon after U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced further restrictions to curb the spread of the COVID virus, noting the country was at a “perilous turning point.”

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 22, 2020 11:35 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
The FTSE is falling this Tuesday afternoon after U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced further restrictions to curb the spread of the COVID virus, noting the country was at a “perilous turning point.”
Related tags: Coronavirus Stocks FTSE 100 Interest rates Equities GBP

Latest market news

View more
Gold analysis: Overbought metal could be hit by profit-taking as silver breaks out
Today 02:00 AM
EUR/USD analysis: With NFP out of the way, US CPI and ECB come into focus
Yesterday 04:00 PM
Nasdaq Forecast: QQQ rises despite the strong NFP report
Yesterday 01:34 PM
S&P 500 rally threatened as geopolitics enters the ring: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 05:26 AM
USD/JPY, Gold outlook: The payrolls figure in the NFP report is not as important as you think
Yesterday 01:15 AM
US dollar hints at NFP rebound, ASX 200 to track Wall Street lower?
April 4, 2024 10:28 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Coronavirus articles

China flag
Index in Focus: China A50
By:
January 5, 2023 08:14 PM
    China flag
    Index in Focus: China A50
    By:
    December 6, 2022 05:03 PM
      downtrend chart
      Index in Focus: China A50
      By:
      September 1, 2022 04:28 PM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        Moderna Q2 preview: Where next for MRNA stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        August 1, 2022 08:40 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.