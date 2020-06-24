VIDEO DAX Woes Grow on Reports of MORE US Tariffs on EU Exports

The Office Of The US Trade Representative released a notice yesterday stating the US is considering slapping ADDITIONAL tariffs on EU and UK imports and this could have a heavy effect on Germany's DAX.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 24, 2020 11:33 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
The Office Of The US Trade Representative released a notice yesterday stating the US is considering slapping ADDITIONAL tariffs on EU and UK imports and this could have a heavy effect on Germany's DAX.
Related tags: Dax Equities Indices Stocks

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dax articles

germany_01
DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 17, 2025 01:03 PM
    Market trader analysing data
    DAX forecast: Ukraine optimism lifts index to extreme overbought levels
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 16, 2025 08:00 AM
      united_kingdom_03
      GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      February 13, 2025 10:21 AM
        united_kingdom_02
        GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        February 11, 2025 08:54 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.