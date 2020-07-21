VIDEO Crude Gushes on Consumption Hopes

Crude oil is gaining some upside momentum after the EIA forecast that U.S. consumption of total petroleum and other liquid fuels will continue increasing in the second half of 2020 as economic activity increases
Latest market news
Today 02:00 PM
Today 08:00 AM
Today 02:00 AM
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Commodities articles
February 19, 2025 02:58 PM
February 19, 2025 09:43 AM
February 17, 2025 04:22 AM
February 17, 2025 01:33 AM