Brent Crude Oil Breaks Resistance Key Levels to Watch

Brent crude oil is in rally mode today, clearing the critical resistance area around 28.50 - bulls will now turn their eyes to previous congestion in the 32.30 zone.

May 6, 2020 1:53 AM
Oil drilling in sea
