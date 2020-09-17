VIDEO Bank of England Warns of Elevated Unemployment

After the BoE, as expected, left its benchmark rate unchanged, the Bank also issued a warning saying that there is a risk of a more persistent period of elevated unemployment in the UK.

September 17, 2020 11:32 PM
Close-up of Union Jack flag
After the BoE, as expected, left its benchmark rate unchanged, the Bank also issued a warning saying that there is a risk of a more persistent period of elevated unemployment in the UK.
Economic Calendar

