Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 13th of August 2020. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation
Latest market news
Today 02:26 AM
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Yesterday 10:28 AM
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest ASX articles
January 29, 2025 10:47 PM
January 29, 2025 01:51 AM
January 14, 2025 04:22 AM
January 8, 2025 12:31 AM