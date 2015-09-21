Australia’s largest data analytics company Veda Group Ltd (ASX:VED) said Friday that it had received an offer from NYSE listed Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to acquire its entire share capital at AU$2.70 per share, valuing the company at about AU$2.3 billion.

Veda’s shares, which had closed at AU$2.00 on Thursday, jumped 31.33 per cent to end at AU$2.62. The Equifax offer therefore came at a whopping 35 per cent premium.

Veda’s shares were placed in a trading halt by the ASX but later resumed trading.

“Equifax believes the proposal is financially compelling, and creates considerable value for the shareholders of Veda, as well as Veda's customers and employees,” Equifax said in a statement. “The proposal is consistent with Equifax's stated strategic focus to expand into attractive new markets.”

Veda is a data analytics company and the leading provider of credit information and analysis in Australia and New Zealand. According to Bloomberg, Equifax would get its hands on the credit information of approximately 20 million people and 5.7 million companies in the two countries. Veda started trading on the Australian Stock Exchange in December 2013.

“The Board of Directors of Veda intends to evaluate the Expression of Interest and will update its shareholders and the market in due course,” said Veda in a statement. “Irrespective of whether the Expression of Interest proceeds to an offer, the Board considers that Veda has a very attractive future and that the Company is well positioned to continue to deliver strong growth,” it added.

The declines in the value of Australia’s currency as well as stock markets the past year have made Australian companies attractive takeover targets for overseas cash rich companies looking to expand into the region.

"We are expecting that inbound M&A over the next several months will be quite strong," said co-head of Rothschilds Australia, Gareth Cope, as quoted by The Sydney Morning Herald. "There has been some share price weakness and that has been compounded by the weak Australian dollar, so Australian companies are appearing quite cheap."

Last week, Hong Kong listed Biostime acquired Australian maker of vitamins and nutritional supplements, Swisse Wellness Group, for AU$1.67 billion. In August, Canadian infrastructure group Brookfield took over Australian port and rail operator Asciano Ltd (ASX:AIO) for AU$8.9 billion.

According to The Australian, the Veda board met on Friday, and planned additional weekend meetings to weigh the buyout offer.