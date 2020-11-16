Vaccine Optimism and Strong Asian Data Overshadows Covid Fears

European bourses head out of the blocks on the front foot as covid vaccine optimism & encouraging data from China & Japan overshadows concerns over rising covid cases.

Chinese retail sales, Japan GDP, Asia trade deal

Retail sales in China rose at the fastest rate of the year in October, a strong sign that improving consumer demand is contributing to the economy’s solid economic recovery from the covid pandemic. Sales rose an impressive 4.3% MoM, well ahead of the 3.3% increase recorded in September. Retail sales returned to growth in August after 7 consecutive months of decline.

Adding to the upbeat mood data revealed that Japan’s economy rebounded sharply in Q3 with the economy growing by 5% QoQ, ahead of the 4.4% forecast, boosting the world’s third largest economy out of recession.

A trade deal agreed over the weekend also boosted optimism surrounding the covid economic recovery with 15 Asia-Pacific economies, including Japan and China agreeing to reduce futures tariffs.