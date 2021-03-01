Vaccine optimism a calmer bond market stimulus Zoom in focus

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 1, 2021 7:52 PM
0 views
Close-up of market chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +1% at 31235

S&P futures +1% at 3848

Nasdaq futures +1.2% at 13070

In Europe

FTSE +1.3% at 6568

Dax +0.9% at 13918

Euro Stoxx +1.3% at 3683

Learn more about trading indices


Stocks cheers the covid stimulus bill progress

US stock markets are pointing to a stronger start amid a calmer mood in the bond market and leaving the focus firmly on the US covid stimulus bill which was voted on in the House of Representatives over the week and now makes its way to the Senate where it is expected to be voted on next week.  


Calmer bond market

After the bond market rout roiled financial markets last week, the picture is notably calmer this week. The 10 year US treasury yield continued to ease back from its spike higher to 1.6% last week to current levels of 1.43%.

However, speeches by Federal Reserve policymakers John Williams and Lael Brainard could well push the focus back on inflation expectations and the bond market.


Manufacturing PMIs in focus

The latest round of manufacturing PMIs have revealed broadly upbeat readings; China being the notable outlier. China’s Caixin PMI dropped to its lowest level in 9 months, although the market has shrugged off the figures given the likely distortion from the Lunar New Year.

Final PMI’s were upwardly revised across Europe with the Eurozone PMI recording its highest level since 2018 as demand surged.

US ISM manufacturing PMI is due at 15:00 UTC.


FDA approves Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Reopening optimism is adding to the upbeat mood after the US regulators approve the Johnson & Johnson one shot cobid vaccine. This is the third vaccine to receive approval stateside and has the potential to speed up the reopening process dramatically boosting risk sentiment.


Zoom earnings

One of the main beneficiaries of the pandemic has undoubtedly been Zoom. It’s share price has soared across the year from an IPO price of $36 in late 2019 and valuation of $9 billion to its current price of $370 and a valuation of $120 billion.

Revenue has also surged with Q3 seeing a 367% jump in revenue to $777.2 million, well ahead of the $694 million expected and significantly up from Q1 2020 revenues of just $328 million. The share price has been on the decline since late October’s all time high of $588 as the prospect of a successful vaccine rollout and economies reopening have raised fears that growth will slow. So guidance will be closely eyed. Expectations are for EPS $0.78c.

For more on Zoom's earnings read here

FX – EUR shrugs off accelerating German inflation

The US Dollar is extending 0.6% gains from the previous week. US Dollar Index DXY +0.15% holding above 91.00.

EUR/USD – trades depressed versus the stronger USD despite German inflation accelerating in February. German CPI February jumped 1.7% vs 1% Jan and 1.2% expected. The ECB weekly bond purchases are awaited.

Analyst Fiona Cincotta looks at EU/USD price action and levels to watch here.

GBP/USD trades -0.20% at 1.3906

EUR/USD trades -0.25% at 1.2045


Oil resumes uptrend

Oil along with other risk assets is on the rise at the start of the week owing to the upbeat market mood. Investors continue to cheer the ongoing economic recovery and the prospect of a vaccine led reopening of the economy.

Iran’s rejection of the EU and US’s invitation for direct nuclear talks is also underpinning the price. Iran refuses to restart talks without the US first halting sanctions.

Attention will turn to this week’s OPEC+ meeting with chatter surrounding a production hike increasing.

Fina Cincotta looks at the price action of WTI here.

US crude trades +2% at $62.25

Brent trades +0.4% at $64.81

Learn more about trading oil here.

The complete guide to trading oil markets



Looking ahead

14:30 Markit Manufacturing PMI

15:00 ISM manufacturing PMI

15:00 Construction spending

16:10 ECB Lagarde Speech


Related tags: Equities Forex Oil Indices

Latest market news

View more
Better inflation data spurs Russell 2000
July 28, 2023 07:36 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
July 28, 2023 12:54 PM
10 top trading indicators you should know
July 28, 2023 10:54 AM
Earnings This Week: Apple, Amazon and AMD
July 28, 2023 10:30 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
July 28, 2023 07:28 AM
USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
July 28, 2023 04:34 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

stocks_04
Earnings This Week: Apple, Amazon and AMD
By:
Joshua Warner
July 28, 2023 10:30 AM
    Research
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 26, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    July 26, 2023 12:02 PM
      Research
      Nasdaq 100 analysis: Microsoft and Alphabet deliver earnings beat, Meta up next
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 26, 2023 09:50 AM
        Close-up of stock market board
        ARM IPO: Everything you need to know about ARM
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        July 26, 2023 08:00 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.