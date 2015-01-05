Monday’s trading on the ASX was marked by volatility accompanied by low volumes. The S&P/ASX 200 gained 14.40 points to close 0.26 per cent higher at 5,450.30. The index touched a high of 5,470.40 in early trading but gave up most of its gains during the rest of the day. The broader All Ordinaries index was up 0.27 per cent to 5,429.50 and followed much the same pattern of trading, its highest level for the day being 5,447.60.

The utilities and energy sectors were the best performers gaining 1.78 per cent and 1.06 per cent respectively. Among energy stocks Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) gained 0.85 per cent to close at AU$8.26, Woodside Petroleum Ltd (ASX:WPL) was up 0.52 per cent to AU$38.33 and Caltex Australia Ltd (ASX:CTX) moved up sharply by 2.50 per cent to end at AU$35.30. Energy shares were leading the Australian stock market despite declines in crude oil on Friday and Monday.

Worries of global oversupply sent US oil for February down to as low as $49.92 on the Nymex before its close at $50.04, while Brent plunged nearly 6 per cent to $53.11, both fresh five-year lows. The sharp decline in oil led to energy stocks being hammered on Wall Street, causing sharp losses in the major indices. The DJIA lost 1.85 per cent to end at 17,501.65, while the S&P 500 was down 1.83 per cent to 2,020.58.

Among resource stocks, BHP Billiton Ltd (ASX:BHP) was down 0.20 per cent to AU$29.40, Rio Tinto Ltd (ASX:RIO) gained 0.26 per cent to AU$58.48 and Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (ASX:FMG) lost 0.35 per cent to AU$2.82. However, Atlas Iron Ltd (ASX:AGO) shot up nearly 11 per cent to close at AU$0.255. According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the severe decline in BHP’s bread-and-butter earners, namely oil and iron ore, has put a cloud on hopes for higher cash returns for its shareholders this year, though the company is unlikely to reverse its progressive dividend policy. Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) resumed operations at its Australian coal mines, though it failed to turn around the declining trend in prices of coal, which was the avowed intention of the Christmas shutdown.

The big banks ended mixed. Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) was up 0.2 per cent to AU$85.95 and National Australia Bank Ltd (ASX:NAB) gained 0.1 per cent to AU$33.61. On the other hand, Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) lost 0.3 per cent to close at AU$33.16, and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) declined 0.2 per cent to AU$32.17.

A crackdown on corruption by the Chinese government has resulted in revenues tumbling in Macau, the world’s largest gambling hub, according to The Sydney Morning Herald. 2014 revenue fell 2.6 per cent to 351.5 billion patacas (AU$54.4 billion), the first time that revenues declined in Macau in the last 11 years. This took a toll on the major Macau casino stocks which lost nearly AU$100 billion in market capitalisation, including MELCO CROWN (HKG:6883) in which Australian billionaire James Packer has a stake.

In more disappointing news out of Australia’s economy, the Australian Performance of Manufacturing Index contracted 3.2 points to 46.9 in December, according to The Sydney Morning Herald. "Business sentiment and appetite for investment remain weak,” said AIG chief executive Innes Willox. “The closures of Australian automotive assembly facilities now under way, plus the rapid decline in mining investment activity, are also weighing heavily on demand for locally-made machinery inputs and components."

The Australian dollar hit its lowest levels since 2009, down at one point to 80.36 US cents yesterday, primarily due to inherent strength in the US dollar because of the stronger US economy. "You have annualised growth of about five per cent compared to our three per cent, and they are preparing over there to lift interest rates which will narrow the gap between our interest rates,” said Comsec's Craig James, as quoted by ABC. "Clearly the investors around the world believe the best place to put your money at the moment is in the stronger greenback." At 08:27 today (AEDT) the Aussie was trading higher at 80.89 US cents.

