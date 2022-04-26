Use the dip in Woodside to gain upside exposure to the oil price

A sea of red as the ASX20 finished down 155 points today at 7318, with all sectors losing ground on the day. One of the heaviest drags on the index was Woodside Petroleum (WPL) which closed 4.58% lower at $30.60.

April 26, 2022 7:59 PM
Oil extraction

A sea of red as the ASX20 finished down 155 points today at 7318, with all sectors losing ground on the day.

The Energy and Mining sectors led the wipe-out over fears for the outlook of crucial commodity and energy exports as the Covid-19 lockdown in Shanghai enters its fourth week and looks set to spread to Beijing after a mass testing blitz.

One of the heaviest drags on the index was Woodside Petroleum (WPL) which closed 4.58% lower at $30.60. Despite the release of first-quarter earnings today that showed sales of $3.3 billion, more than double the same period last year but down on the December quarter due to lower trading activity as the Russian invasion of Ukraine created “unprecedented volatility.”

Woodside’s average realised price rose to $US93 a barrel of oil equivalent, more than double the same period last year. The strength in cash generation is likely to continue, with CEO Meg O’Neill saying, “We expect in the second quarter to see the continued benefit of stronger pricing, reflecting the oil price lag in many of our LNG contracts.”

Although the oil market first needs to negotiate the headwinds from the Covid-19 lockdowns in China, the crude oil market remains tight and structurally undersupplied.

Technically, once the current correction is complete, crude oil should retest its March $130 p/b high. This would almost certainly become a formality should the European Union impose an oil import embargo on Russian crude oil, which it does appear to be edging closer to doing.

Based on the backdrop outlined above, we like buying Woodside Petroleum (WPL) near its closing price of $30.60. The stop loss would be placed at $27.60, and the target is $36.00.

Woodside Daily chart

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of April 26th 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

Related tags: AU Equities Monthly Trade SG Equities Monthly Trade

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AU Equities Monthly Trade articles

stocks_07
Nasdaq 100 is on track for its worst month this year (NVDA)
By:
Matt Simpson
August 29, 2023 02:52 AM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    Tech stock technical picks: Tesla, Alphabet, Amazon
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    May 15, 2023 02:29 AM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      Nvidia (NVDA) rides the wave of AI
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      April 20, 2023 04:35 AM
        Electric vehicle charging
        Tesla’s price has doubled in six weeks, where to from here?
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 22, 2023 11:57 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.