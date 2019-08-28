USDSEK Nearing All Time Highs

The USD/SEK currently looks ready to break to all-time highs.

August 28, 2019 9:58 PM

USD/SEK Nearing All Time Highs

The Swedish Krona generally moves inversely to the US Dollar. That is to say that generally, as the DXY moves higher, so does the USD/SEK. Looking at the correlation coefficient, the correlation between the USD/SEK and the DXY is .74.  However, over the past year, the USD/SEK is up almost 7% while the DXY is up only 3.61%.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

The USD/SEK currently looks ready to break to all-time highs. One reason for the move is that although the key repo rate stands at -0.25%, there are concerns in the market that the Riksbank may have to maintain their neutral bias for longer than previously expected.  The market is indicating a 95% chance the Riksbank will hold rates steady at their next meeting on September 5th, an 85% chance they will hold steady in October, and a 77% chance they will hold rates steady in December.  At the July meeting, they were indicating a possible hike later this year.

Source: Bloomberg

Another reason for the move higher in USD/SEK is that as with much of Europe, Sweden’s 10-year bond yield is negative, today at -0.37.  The US 10-year bond yield is 1.47.  This interest rate differential is causing the US Dollar to strengthen vs the Swedish Krona.

A daily Chart shows that although USD/SEK is trading in a rising wedge near 9.72, there is still room to move higher within the wedge (a break of the bottom trendline of the wedge would indicate a move lower).  The top trendline comes in near 9.76.  In addition, there is still room for the RSI to move higher, as it currently stands at 62.  Overbought conditions are considered to be above 70.  This means that there is still more USD/SEK buying that can occur before the RSI is considered overbought.

Source Tradingview. City Index

Over the next two weeks, perhaps there may be some volatility in USD/SEK as the Riksbank meeting gets closer.  However, in general the trend is higher, and barring any impactful headlines, conditions have not been met yet to look for a strong pullback. 


Related tags: Dollar Interest rates USD Forex Central Bank

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.