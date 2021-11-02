USD/NOK getting knocked around

November 3, 2021 8:08 AM
6 views
Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€

There are many variables in play this week which already have USD/NOK up 1.5% this week.  Let’s look at a few of them and see what else there is to watch this week that can move USD/NOK:

 

Trade GBP/USD now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

  1. FOMC:The US Fed meets on Wednesday to discuss whether now is the time to announce a bond taper.Generally speaking, when the Committee is more hawkish than expected, the US Dollar rises.When they are more dovish than expected, the US Dollar falls. Keep an eye on the accompanying statement and press conference for clues as to where the US Dollar may be headed next. See our complete FOMC preview here.

     

  2. Norgesbank:The Norgesbank meets on Thursday.After hiking rates at their September meeting by 25bps, Norway’s central bank said they will not raise rates again until the December meeting, for which a 25bps hike is already priced in.However, watch for hints that they may increase the pace of their rate hikes due to higher oil prices and supply chain issues (inflation).

     

  3. OPEC+:Member’s of the oil cartel, plus other distinguished guests, meet to discuss whether they should increase the output of oil.At their last meeting in October, members decided to keep output unchanged at an increase of 400,000 bpd.However, with WTI prices hovering near $84, member nations may wish to increase output in order to lower prices (at the request of a few nations).

     

  4. Technicals: On a daily timeframe, USD/NOK recently reached its targets for both a double top formation and an AB=CD pattern, near 8.2800.The pair bottomed on October 21st at 8.2786 and bounced.Since then, the pair has moved to 8.5308, which includes a 1.5% move higher today. The pair also created a bullish engulfing candlestick pattern.USD/NOK halted just below the 200 Day Moving average at 8.5384.There is a confluence of resistance just above the key moving average, which includes the 50% retracement from the September 30th highs to the October 20th lows, horizontal resistance, and the 50 Day Moving Average, all between 8.5548 and 8.5705.If the resistance holds, intra-day support is at Monday’s highs of 8.4718 and then todays low of 8.3943.
usdnok daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

With the FOMC and Norgesbank meetings this week, USD/NOK has potential for big movement this week, as the pair is already up 1.5%.  Throw in an OPEC+ meeting, and USD/NOK could be much higher if events play out in the pair’s favor!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex USD/NOK OPEC Norges Bank FOMC

Latest market news

View more
Gold, DAX Forecast: Two Trade to Watch
Today 07:17 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: Rolls Royce shares pop on huge beat – Top UK stocks
Today 07:15 AM
AUD/USD falls as soft CPI prompts renewed hopes of an RBA pause
Today 02:52 AM
USD/JPY drifts to support ahead of FOMC: Asian Open – 26th July 2023
Yesterday 11:00 PM
Traders look for rate cuts, Tech stocks rally
Yesterday 06:51 PM
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: NDX Bounces Back Ahead of MSFT and GOOGL Earnings
Yesterday 05:03 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold, DAX Forecast: Two Trade to Watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 07:17 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Rolls Royce shares pop on huge beat – Top UK stocks
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Today 07:15 AM
      Research
      AUD/USD falls as soft CPI prompts renewed hopes of an RBA pause
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Today 02:52 AM
        Federal reserve Eagle
        USD/JPY drifts to support ahead of FOMC: Asian Open – 26th July 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 11:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.