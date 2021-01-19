USDJPY technical analysis Longterm outlook still favors bears

The path of least resistance for USD/JPY remains to the downside as long as the bearish channel remains intact

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
January 19, 2021 9:56 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

USD/JPY technical analysis: Long-term outlook still favors bears

When it comes to the FX market, traders are often more focused on risk appetite and trends in the global economy than the specific countries underlying each currency. For example, EUR/USD often falls (indicating relative weakness in the euro and strength in the US) after weaker-than-expected US data because traders fear that slowing US growth will eventually spill across the rest of the globe, creating an “risk off” environment where the US dollar’s safe haven status will be in demand.

As a pairing of arguably the planet’s two most important “safe haven” currencies, USD/JPY usually sidesteps this confusing dynamic and serves as purer measure of the relative attractiveness of each currency. In other words, examining the trends in USD/JPY provides valuable insight into how traders are viewing the US dollar and Japanese yen in isolation.

Turning our attention to the pair’s weekly chart, it’s clear that while traders are still bearish on the US dollar relative to the yen, the strength of the move is far more subdued than in other crosses. This tells us that the US dollar’s weakness over the last year has been due to increasing risk appetite first and foremost, with specific concerns about the US economy playing a smaller role. Nonetheless, USD/JPY remains in a bearish trend on a longer-term timeframe, with rates trending lower below both the 21- and 50-week EMAs:

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Zooming in to a daily chart, we can see the slow-but-steady decline in more detail. Rates have been almost entirely contained to a 250-pip descending channel since late March, with near-term bounces to the top of the range offering potential sell opportunities to bears and drops to the bottom of the channel serving as logical areas to take profits:

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Moving forward, the path of least resistance remains to the downside as long as the bearish channel remains intact. From that perspective, readers may want to consider short opportunities on bounces toward the top of the channel, currently around 104.50, with downside potential toward the COVID pandemic trough near 101.00, psychological support at 100.00, or even the 7-year low near 99.50 as we move through the quarter.

A bullish breakout from the downtrend channel would open the door for a stronger retracement, with bulls potentially targeting the November or August highs around 105.50 and 107.00 respectively.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Forex USD JPY

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

aus_04
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 10:28 AM
    Uptrend
    GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
      japan_03
      USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
        aus_04
        Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 20, 2025 10:44 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.