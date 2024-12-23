USD/JPY Technical 2025 Outlook Preview

This is an excerpt from our full 2025 USD/JPY Outlook report, one of nine detailed reports about what to expect in the coming year.





Monitoring for turning points After essentially moving in lockstep with US yields early in 2024, the strong relationship abruptly disintegrated mid-year. During this period, USD/JPY was more correlated with riskier asset classes such as stocks, suggesting carry trade flows were pushing the pair higher. Declining US yields were ignored as USD/JPY rose, but as the BoJ continued to lift rates and US economic growth faltered, it sparked an aggressive USD/JPY unwind. This doesn’t mean it will happen again, but if USD/JPY disconnects from US Treasury yields next year, it may signal an eventual reversal. Rate futures useful for assessing setups Given the impact US 10-year Treasury yields had on USD/JPY last year, it’s worth assessing directional risks for yields moving forward. US 10-year Treasury note futures, one of the most liquid contracts globally, is useful for this purpose. The signals can be used to anticipate price shifts like any other market, offering a mechanism to gauge directional risks for prices – and yields – from both a fundamental and technical perspective.