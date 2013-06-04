usdjpy stalls bearish correction 862172013

USD/JPY (daily chart) has attempted to recover above the key 100.00 level after having hit a three-week low yesterday at 98.85. This occurs in the


June 5, 2013 1:26 AM
USD/JPY (daily chart) has attempted to recover above the key 100.00 level after having hit a three-week low yesterday at 98.85. This occurs in the context of a bearish correction within the strong bullish trend that has been in place for the past nine months. The bearish correction has thus far shown a 4.7% loss from the four-and-a-half-year high at 103.72 that was established just two weeks ago, down to yesterday’s 98.85 low. After the recent swift and steep run-up to that 103.72 high, the current correction was both due and expected.

Currently, after having stalled around the key 100.00 level as well as the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the bullish run from the early April swing low up to the late-May 103.72 high, the price has neared the bottom border of a parallel uptrend channel that has been in place since November 2012. The current bearish correction could soon be losing its downside momentum and looking towards a recovery of the strong bullish trend. This upside continuation would be supported by a breakout above the counter-trend resistance trend line extending down from the 103.72 high. In the event of this breakout, key upside objectives reside once again around 103.00 and then 105.00.

Economic Calendar

