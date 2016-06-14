usdjpy stagnates near long term lows as fomc decision looms 2665142016

As the markets await the conclusion of June’s FOMC meeting and the resulting monetary policy statement scheduled for Wednesday, the US dollar has remained in […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 15, 2016 6:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

As the markets await the conclusion of June’s FOMC meeting and the resulting monetary policy statement scheduled for Wednesday, the US dollar has remained in a much-weakened state against the Japanese yen. Both the yen and dollar have been supported most recently by a general risk-off market environment ahead of the UK’s pivotal EU referendum next week, but the safe haven Japanese currency has continued to assume a commanding lead against its major currency rivals.

The Fed is widely expected to keep rates on hold on Wednesday, as recent US employment data severely disappointed expectations and the risk of a UK vote to leave the European Union (“Brexit”) next week continues to weigh on the Fed’s monetary tightening aims. Though US retail sales data for May came out on Tuesday better-than-forecast at +0.5% vs the +0.4% anticipated, this alone cannot be expected to offset the dismal non-farm payrolls numbers released in the beginning of the month (38,000 jobs added for May vs 160,000 expected). The Fed Fund futures market currently continues to show an extremely low implied probability of a Fed rate hike on Wednesday – below 2%.

Aside from the FOMC decision this week and the EU referendum next week, USD/JPY traders have also been waiting in heightened anticipation of the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) monetary policy statement and press conference scheduled for Thursday in Japan. These communications from the BoJ could provide some indications of whether the central bank may act in attempts to stem the substantial strengthening of its currency in recent weeks and months.

As the dollar has been weakening due to the sharp decline in expectations for a near-term Fed rate hike and the Japanese yen has continued to strengthen partly due to safe-haven buying ahead of next week’s Brexit risk event, USD/JPY has been pressured down to a key support level around 105.50. This level is in the close vicinity of early May’s long-term low, a level that USD/JPY had not previously seen since late 2014. In the event of further US dollar weakness after Wednesday’s FOMC decision and increasing yen-strength ahead of next week’s Brexit risk event, a strong breakdown below the noted 105.50 support area could open the way for further USD/JPY losses towards the next major downside targets at the 103.00 and then 101.00 support levels.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Today 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.