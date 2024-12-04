USD/JPY Snaps Bearish Price Series Ahead of US NFP Report

USD/JPY may stage a large recovery over the remainder of the week as it snaps the recent series of lower highs and lows.

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
December 5, 2024 7:20 AM
US_flag_candlestick_USD
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY

USD/JPY pulls back a fresh weekly high (151.23) as the ISM Services survey prints at 52.1 in November versus forecasts for a 55.5 reading, but the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report may keep the exchange rate afloat as the update is anticipated to show a resilient labor market.

USD/JPY Snaps Bearish Price Series Ahead of US NFP Report

USD/JPY may stage a large recovery over the remainder of the week as it snaps the recent series of lower highs and lows, and speculation surrounding US monetary policy may sway the exchange rate as there appears to be a dissent within the Federal Reserve.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar.

 

At the same time, the NFP report may influence foreign exchange markets as the US economy is expected to add 200K jobs in November, and a positive development may push the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to the sidelines as Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledges that ‘the economy is strong, and it’s stronger than we thought it was going to be in September’ while speaking at an event held by the New York Times.

US Economic Calendar

US Economic Calendar 12042024

In turn, signs of a resilient labor market may generate a bullish reaction in the Greenback as it curbs speculation for a Fed rate-cut in December, but a weaker-than-expected NFP report may keep the exchange rate below the 50-Day SMA (151.08) as it fuels expectations for lower US interest rates.

With that said, lack of momentum to trade back above the moving average may undermine the recent rebound in USD/JPY amid the lack of response to the positive slope, but the exchange rate may attempt to retrace the decline from the November high (156.75) as it clears the bearish price series carried over from last week.

USD/JPY Price Chart – Daily

USDJPY Daily Chart 12042024

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; USD/JPY on TradingView

  • USD/JPY trades to a fresh weekly high (151.23) following the failed attempt to break/close below the 148.70 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) to 150.30 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) zone, with a move above 151.95 (2022 high) bringing 153.80 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) back on the radar.
  • Next area of interest comes in around 156.50 (78.6% Fibonacci extension), but the rebound in USD/JPY may turn out to be temporary amid the lack of response to the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA (151.08).
  • Need a break/close below the 148.70 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) to 150.30 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) zone to open up the 144.60 (50% Fibonacci retracement) to 145.90 (50% Fibonacci extension) region, with the next area of interest coming in around the October Low (142.97).

Additional Market Outlooks

GBP/USD Recovery Vulnerable as Bear Flag Formation Takes Shape

USD/CHF Pullback Faces Positive Slope in 50-Day SMA

USD/CAD Defends Post-US Election Rally to Eye November High

US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Gives Back Post-US Election Rally

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

Related tags: USD/JPY US NFP Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
Today 01:40 AM
ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
Yesterday 10:06 PM
US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Yesterday 07:45 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
Yesterday 06:00 PM
FOMC Preview: Cut Then “Prudent Pause” from Powell?
Yesterday 04:12 PM
Gold forecast: XAU/USD succumbing to yields, dollar strength
Yesterday 12:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD/JPY articles

Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
Net-short exposure to EUR/USD reaches 4-year high: COT report
By:
Matt Simpson
December 16, 2024 05:06 AM
    japan_07
    USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Yen Slides, Equities Eye Breakout on Rising US Yields
    By:
    David Scutt
    December 15, 2024 10:59 PM
      japan_03
      USD/JPY weekly outlook: Fed and BoJ decisions to ignite FX market volatility
      By:
      David Scutt
      December 14, 2024 12:00 PM
        US_flag_candlestick_USD
        USD/JPY Stages Five-Day Rally for First Time Since June
        By:
        David Song
        December 13, 2024 05:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.