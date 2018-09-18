USDJPY poised to break higher

The news that the market has been holding its breath for the past week was finally delivered this morning. Effective from September 24th, the U.S. Government will implement a 10% tariff on approximately U.S. $200 billion worth of Chinese imports, rising to 25% next year. Ominously, the U.S. have repeated their intention to implement tariffs on a further U.S. $267 billion of Chinese imports should the Chinese retaliate. Based on past statements, Chinese retaliatory tariffs on $60 billion of U.S. imports appears likely.

September 18, 2018 12:40 PM

The news that the market has been holding its breath for the past week was finally delivered this morning. Effective from September 24th, the U.S. Government will implement a 10% tariff on approximately U.S. $200 billion worth of Chinese imports, rising to 25% next year. Ominously, the U.S. have repeated their intention to implement tariffs on a further U.S. $267 billion of Chinese imports should the Chinese retaliate. Based on past statements, Chinese retaliatory tariffs on $60 billion of U.S. imports appears likely.

The initial reaction to the announcement was a brief period of “risk-off”, with the S&P500 falling from around 2895 back to trend channel support 2880 area. While in currency land, the G10 proxy for all things China, the AUDUSD fell from .7180 to .7145. Both have since recovered much of their early losses partly because this morning’s announcement removes a layer of geopolitical uncertainty from the market for the time being.

Furthermore, as discussed in this article last week https://www.cityindex.com.au/market-analysis/eurchf-and-italy/ the market is becoming more comfortable with the idea that the short-term hit to economic growth both in China and in the U.S. due to tariff implementation is not as great as initially feared. The real damage is likely to take longer to show up as business investment decisions are deferred or cancelled and supply chains distorted.

There is good reason to think that the booming U.S. economy is well placed to withstand the impact of international concerns after another formerly reliable dove and FOMC voter, Federal Governor Lael Brainard, warned in a speech last week that interest rates might need to rise beyond the neutral level if conditions warranted it. Interest rate markets have taken heed of Brainard’s warning with the yield on 10-year Treasury’s now up against resistance as shown in the chart below. A break and close above 3.02%/3.05% in yields would suggest a further rise towards the 3.13% high from May of this year, before a move to 3.30%.

USDJPY poised to break higher

As a reminder, U.S. 10-year Treasury yields are an important driver of USDJPY as can be viewed on the chart below.

USDJPY poised to break higher

Therefore, should U.S. 10-year yields break and close above 3.05%, it should prove to be the catalyst for USDJPY to retest the 113.17 high from mid-July, before a move up to the 114.50 area.

In terms of trading this view and to keep it simple, I will assume that both U.S. yields and USDJPY should break higher in tandem. Therefore, I will look to go long USDJPY on a stop entry at 112.31. The stop loss for the long USDJPY trade will be placed at 111.55. The first upside target to sell 1/3 of the long position will be at 113.10. The second and final upside target will be 114.50. As always, if the trade runs in the anticipated direction, I will look to trail my stop loss higher with a move to 113.10, allowing me to raise the stop loss to 111.99.

USDJPY poised to break higher

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of the 8th of August 2018.  Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Disclaimer

TECH-FX TRADING PTY LTD (ACN 617 797 645) is an Authorised Representative (001255203) of JB Alpha Ltd (ABN 76 131 376 415) which holds an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL no. 327075)

Trading foreign exchange, futures and CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange, futures or CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss in excess of your deposited funds and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange, futures and CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. It is important to note that past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

Any advice provided is general advice only. It is important to note that:

  • The advice has been prepared without taking into account the client’s objectives, financial situation or needs.
  • The client should therefore consider the appropriateness of the advice, in light of their own objectives, financial situation or needs, before following the advice.
  • If the advice relates to the acquisition or possible acquisition of a particular financial product, the client should obtain a copy of, and consider, the PDS for that product before making any decision.
Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

japan_02
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 10:36 PM
    aus_04
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:28 AM
      Uptrend
      GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 21, 2025 12:18 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.