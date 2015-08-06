usdjpy maintains highs ahead of non farm payrolls 1831692015

August 6, 2015 – USD/JPY tentatively broke out Wednesday above key resistance around the 124.50 level on marked dollar strengthening after previously having been stuck […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 7, 2015 5:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

August 6, 2015 – USD/JPY tentatively broke out Wednesday above key resistance around the 124.50 level on marked dollar strengthening after previously having been stuck below that level since June. Thursday then saw a tight consolidation that continued to trade above 124.50 in anticipation of Friday’s non-farm payrolls and unemployment rate reports, which should help provide further guidance as to the timing of a Fed rate hike.

Expectations of this impending rate hike have pushed the currency pair up in the past month from its most recent major low of 120.40 in early July.

The sharp rise since that low comes as the Japanese yen’s safe haven role has recently been deemphasized and the dollar has appreciated broadly against other major currencies.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

 

As the timing of the Fed’s looming rate hike becomes clearer with Friday’s release of US employment data, USD/JPY could continue to benefit from a further potential rise in the US dollar if the employment picture turns out to be neutral-to-positive.

If the currency pair is able to sustain or re-break above the noted 124.50 level, the next major upside target is at the original 126.00 objective, slightly higher than the 13-year high around 125.85 that was reached in early June.

Any further break above that objective, which would confirm a continuation of the multi-year bullish trend, could then begin to target the 129.00 resistance level further to the upside.

In the event of a significant pullback within the current uptrend on substantially worse-than-expected employment data, strong downside support remains at the key 122.00 level.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.