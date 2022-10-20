USD/JPY hits 150: What’s next?

The BoJ will have to change tack if it wants to stop yen slide

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 20, 2022 9:00 PM
Japanese Flag
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

So, the USD/JPY crossed yet another milestone today as the yen fell to 150 per US dollar. This was the lowest level for the embattled Japanese currency since August 1990. Everyone and their dog were – and still are – watching this key level, which meant the pair would always react at this key psychological level upon the first touch. Expectations that crossing of the 150.00 handle might be the trigger point for some large options strategy or government intervention, saw that UJ drop by 35 pips immediately, before going into consolidation (see the inset on the USD/JPY chart). The important question is what’s next for USD/JPY?

USD/JPY 

The USD/JPY is finding continued buying pressure on any dips because of the big divergence in US and Japanese monetary policies. The Fed is hiking and aggressively so, while the BoJ has remained the only major central bank not to drop its ultra-loose monetary policy despite the global inflation upsurge. For the USD/JPY to go down, the BoJ will have to change tack. Otherwise, watch out for renewed buying pressure above the 150 handle!

The Japanese government can burn all the dollar reserves it has but buying the yen will only be a temporary fix. Every time it has stepped in, the USD/JPY has repeatedly resumed its bullish trend after bouts of JPY strength quickly fizzled out.

The BoJ has allowed its currency to devalue sharply by keeping its yield curve control in place. It does so by purchasing JGBs with huge amounts of freshly printed yen. In effect, it is supplying the yen that the government is trying to soak up from the market. Hardly surprising then that the government’s interventions have proved to be futile.

The BoJ was at it again overnight. It announced emergency bond-buying operations after the yield on their 10-year government bond traded above the self-imposed 0.25% ceiling for a second consecutive day.

As my Asia analyst colleague Matt Simpson noted, it seemed “almost inevitable that USD/JPY will break [150.00], but the question is what will happen when it does.” Lo and behold, break the 150-barrie it did. Will it now “entice further stern ‘words’ from MOF or BOJ officials,” as Mr Simpson wonders?

But will it create an even bigger problem?

JGBs 

The above chart was shared by Valerie Tytel of Bloomberg. She warned that the break of the yield curve control (YCC) is a “possibility you can’t ignore.” This is because the 10-year yen swaps have started to rise noticeably above the threshold of 0.25% yield on the 10-year JGB. This shows that investors are hedging their bets by shorting JGBs, as they fear the YCC might be dropped.

Given the growing risk that the BoJ might be forced to drop its YCC, do watch out for a HUGE drop in USD/JPY if it does. That could trigger a move in JPY similar to the 2015 episode in the CHF when the Swiss National Bank dropped its EUR/CHF 1.20 floor.

This of course does not mean you should be shorting the USD/JPY, given that the trend has been very strong. But if you are long, proceed with extra care, always making sure to have a stop loss in place (maybe a guaranteed stop). If you are shorting the USD/JPY in anticipation of a potential drop in YCC, then always ensure you have appropriate risk management strategy in place – for example a stop loss some distance above 150 handle, in case the BoJ refuses to do that.

 

FedSpeak and jobless data up next

As we transition to the US session, we have jobless claims coming up at 13:300 BST. Claims are expected to tick modestly higher to 230k, up from 228k in the previous week. Federal Reserve speakers will also be in focus, with Jefferson, Bowman, and Cook due to hit the airwaves. The latest Fed official who spoke was Neel Kashkari, who hammered home the hawkish message saying that the Fed couldn’t consider pausing rate hikes while core inflation continued to rise.

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: USD JPY BoJ Trade Ideas Forex

Latest market news

View more
Significant trading volumes on the VIX hints at cycle low: COT report
Today 04:28 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: May 26, 2024
Yesterday 08:00 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Key inflation data in focus
Yesterday 02:00 AM
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
May 25, 2024 08:00 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: Three Reasons the BOJ Won’t Intervene in USD/JPY Again
May 25, 2024 02:00 PM
Gold weekly forecast: Hawkish Fed rates repricing generates asymmetric dovish risks
May 25, 2024 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD JPY articles

aus_04
USD thrives, AUD/USD dives, flash PMIs up next: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
May 22, 2024 10:34 PM
    Research
    AUD/USD breaks out, USD/JPY rolls over amidst worst day of 2024 for USD
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    May 15, 2024 11:22 PM
      Research
      EUR/USD, AUD/USD, gold look set to take advantage of US dollar weakness
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      May 9, 2024 10:15 PM
        japan_06
        USD/JPY: Bullish case eroding fast as US economic data rolls over
        By:
        David Scutt
        May 6, 2024 12:20 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.