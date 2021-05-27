USDJPY higher despite continued weaker than expected US data

Traditionally, weaker than expected US data would send USD/JPY lower, but that is not the case today.

May 27, 2021 11:55 PM

USD/JPY higher despite continued weaker than expected US data

During the month of April, US economic data from NFP and PMIs to Retail Sales and Housing data were all weaker than expected.  In addition, inflation and inflation expectations have been higher than expected.  Today’s economic data extended that trend. Durable Goods Orders were -1.3% vs an expectation of 0.7%.  Pending Home Sales for April were -4.4% vs an expectation of 0.8%! (Even the second look at Q1 GDP was revised lower to 6.4% from 6.5%).  However, help may be in the way in terms of May data.  The US Markit PMI flash data released last week were all better than expected.  In addition, with the May NFP data release on June 4th, April’s awful 266,000 must be revised up, right?  (Expectations for the May NFP are currently 610,000.)

What are economic indicators?

Despite the continued bad data, USD/JPY is on a tear higher today.  The pair began moving higher in early January and broke out of a descending wedge, eventually reaching its target at 108.16 on March 5thUSD/JPY continued higher and reached 110.97 on March 31st before pulling back to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from that same time period, near 107.73.  Price then consolidated in a symmetrical triangle pattern.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Price broke higher today as price reached the apex of the triangle.  On a 240-minute timeframe, USD/JPY broke above the downward sloping trendline of the triangle and even through resistance at 109.78! Horizontal resistance is above at 110.39 and then the March 31st highs at 110.97.  Support is just pips below at the recent resistance of 109.78, before the top trendline of the triangle near 109.40.   Support below there is at the bottom, upward sloping trendline of the channel near 108.75.  Notice that the RSI has moved into overbought territory, an indication USD/JPY may be ready for a pullback.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Traditionally, weaker than expected US data would send USD/JPY lower, but that is not the case today.  Month end buying and higher interest rates today may helping push the pair higher. However, with the RSI in overbought territory, the pair may be ready for a pullback, especially after tomorrow’s month end fix!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Forex JPY Interest rates Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.