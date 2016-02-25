usdjpy forms double bottom but is the plunge over 2652322016

USD/JPY rose in afternoon trading on Thursday as equity markets extended the previous day’s reversal rebound on higher crude oil prices. Despite a drop in […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 26, 2016 7:44 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

USD/JPY rose in afternoon trading on Thursday as equity markets extended the previous day’s reversal rebound on higher crude oil prices. Despite a drop in crude oil early on Thursday, prices recovered moderately after it was reported that major OPEC countries and Russia agreed to meet in March to discuss a proposed oil output cap at January’s levels. This boosted both the West Texas Intermediate and Brent Crude benchmarks, which helped to lift slumping equity markets. In turn, as equities rose, so did the closely correlated USD/JPY currency pair, which extended its climb off a clear double-bottom pattern on the daily chart.

With global stock market volatility having become the norm since the beginning of the year, USD/JPY has seen precipitous declines recently, especially since the beginning of February when the US dollar also depreciated substantially. Those declines culminated in an early February low slightly below 111.00, before a relief rebound occurred that tracked stabilizing equity markets. Earlier this week, the currency pair once again plunged to hit a low around the 111.00 level as crude oil uncertainty resumed its grip on global stock markets. This re-test of 111.00 created a potential double-bottom chart pattern that could presage at least a temporary bottoming of USD/JPY.

Possibly supporting this view is the ever-present potential for a currency intervention by the Bank of Japan, with the aim of curbing unwanted appreciation of the yen. With regard to this, two unknowns persistently remain: 1) around what level would the Bank of Japan intervene? And 2) would intervention really have any lasting impact on keeping the Japanese currency down in the face of continuing market volatility that boosts the safe haven yen?

These questions remain to be answered, but what is currently known is that financial markets continue to sustain a generally fearful environment, and the recent trend for USD/JPY has been unmistakably to the downside. Therefore, barring any major stock market recovery or drastic Bank of Japan intervention, USD/JPY remains pressured. If this continues to be the case, the current double-bottom pattern could simply be a moment of respite within a continuing slide.

Any sustained breakdown below the noted 111.00-area lows would confirm a continuation of the downtrend. In that event, the next major targets to the downside reside at the 110.00 and then 108.00 support objectives.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Today 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.