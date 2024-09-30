USDJPY Forecast: Non-Farm Payroll Week

USDJPY Forecast: The DXY’s weakness is set to face a key test this week with the release of leading US economic indicators and non-farm payroll reports. Both the DXY and USDJPY are approaching critical support levels, one step away from a decline towards the July 2023 lows.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 30, 2024 6:33 PM
japan_03
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key Events

  • Tokyo Core CPI meets BOJ target at 2.0%
  • US PCE drops to 2024 lows
  • US ISM Manufacturing PMI & US JOLTS Job Openings (Tuesday)
  • US ISM PMI (Thursday)
  • US NFP (Friday): to tip off the balance between 25 bps and 50 bps rate cut expectations

USD Perspective

The recent dip in the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, the US Core PCE, to its 2024 low of 0.1%, has shifted market expectations toward a 54.1% likelihood of a 50-bps rate cut in November, according to the CME Fed Watch Tool.

The next indicators to determine the dollar’s direction are the sticky ISM services PMI on Thursday and the critical non-farm payrolls on Friday. Despite the dovish expectations, the US Dollar and USDJPY are still shy from breaking towards their July 2023 support.

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in H2 2024

JPY Perspective

BOJ Governor Ueda, in his latest speech, expressed a willingness to consider a rate hike but emphasized a cautious pace due to the vulnerability of prices to downside risks and the focus on keeping inflation anchored at the BOJ’s 2.0% target. This has contributed to ongoing uncertainty regarding the pair’s direction.

The Japanese Yen, however, is positioned for potential strength ahead of the snap elections on October 27th, with incoming Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, known for his support of hawkish monetary policies, likely to influence the yen positively.

USDJPY Forecast: 3Day Time Frame – Log Scale

USDJPY Forecast USDJPY_2024-09-30_12-23-40

Source: Tradingview

The USDJPY pair is still respecting the December 2023 support (140) alongside the bullish rebound and positive divergence of the relative strength index indicator (RSI) from the oversold zone. However, the latest shooting star candlestick pattern, with a shadow extension towards the 146-resistance, alongside the bearish engulfing body to the previous 3-day session, adds further indecision on the chart.

With the latest price action leaning towards a bearish track, a break below the 140-barrier could push the pair down to 137 and possibly 130 in more extreme scenarios.

On the other hand, a bullish scenario could unfold if the US Dollar Index rebounds, with USDJPY climbing above resistance levels at 146.50, 149, and 151.40.

--- Written by R azan Hilal, CMT – on X:@Rh_waves

Related tags: Forex USD/JPY BoJ DXY

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Forecast: Declining Demand vs Supply Risk
Today 11:06 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
Today 01:28 AM
EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
Yesterday 10:27 PM
AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
Yesterday 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Nears Major Decision Point
Yesterday 07:22 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

aus_07
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
By:
David Scutt
Today 01:28 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 10:27 PM
      Finger pointing on market chart data
      AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 10:26 PM
        Market trader analysing data
        GBP/USD outlook: BoE gets inflation greenlight and US election nears
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 05:19 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.