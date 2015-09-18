usdjpy falters on rate hold and stock market volatility 2209932015

In the aftermath of the Fed’s non-action on Thursday, the US dollar continued to be pressured as equities reversed course and took a nosedive on […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 19, 2015 1:34 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

In the aftermath of the Fed’s non-action on Thursday, the US dollar continued to be pressured as equities reversed course and took a nosedive on Friday morning. The stock market’s initial reaction to the Fed decision on Thursday was positive, especially during Fed Chair Janet Yellen’s press conference. But as traders digested her statements regarding a troubled global economy, fears and uncertainty once again took hold of the equity markets, helping to further prop up gold and the Japanese yen.

This combination of both a significantly weakened dollar due to the hold on US interest rates and trepidation in the global equity markets that has strengthened the yen, prompted a sharp drop for USD/JPY on Friday morning. Having already dropped below the 120.00 level on Thursday after the Fed statement, Friday morning saw a significant initial follow-through on that drop, hitting an intraday low approaching the 119.00 mark before paring some of those losses.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

 

As can be seen in August, the panic in the stock markets that was triggered in part by financial and economic turmoil in China saw a substantial corresponding surge in the yen, which translated into a dramatic plunge for USD/JPY. Could the current Fed-inspired anxiety over the global economy lead to a similar (or worse) drop in stocks and a further flight to gold and the yen? As of Friday, this scenario seems plausible.

From a technical perspective, USD/JPY has broken down below a large triangle consolidation pattern that had been in place since after the noted August plunge. Any continued fear over China and the global economy as reflected in the equity markets, has the potential to place further pressure on USD/JPY as the flight-to-safety mentality continues.

As the currency pair is currently trading just below the 120.00 level, any significant continuation of market volatility could prompt USD/JPY to fall back towards the 118.00 support level, with a further breakdown targeting a 115.50 support objective.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Today 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.