USDJPY could rally on growing FedBoJ policy divergence

The market’s focus will now start to turn to this week’s key fundamental events. As well as three major central bank meetings, there will also be plenty of macroeconomic data to keep traders busy.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 12, 2018 5:57 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Much was made of US President Donald Trump’s historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un but in the end there was no fireworks and it turned out to be a bit of a damp squib. They signed a pact which included a pledge to work towards “complete denuclearisation” on the Korean peninsula. In return, Trump has committed to provide security guarantees to North Korea. However, US sanctions will still remain in place but the US will be “stopping the war games which will save us a tremendous amount of money. It is very provocative.” Trump was referring to the regular US joint military exercises with South Korea.

Muted market reaction at Trump/Kim accord

The stock markets in Asia gained ground as investors re-priced reduced geopolitical risks in the region but there wasn’t much follow-through at the start of the European session.  In the FX markets, the safe haven Japanese yen weakened but only slightly while gold also edged lower as it struggled to move away from that pivotal $1300 handle.

Focus returns to economic fundamentals

The market’s focus will now start to turn to this week’s key fundamental events. As well as three major central bank meetings, there will also be plenty of macroeconomic data to keep traders busy. Today’s publication of US inflation is the last significant piece of US data before the Federal Reserve’s rate decision on Wednesday. Headline CPI is expected to have risen 0.2% in May – the same amount it did in April – with core CPI also seen climbing again by 0.1% month-over-month. On a year-over-year basis, CPI is expected to have risen to 2.7% from 2.5% and core CPI to 2.2% from 2.1% previously. Should the inflation figures match or better still beat expectations then the dollar could extend its gains, especially against currencies where the central bank is likely to remain dovish for the foreseeable future – such as the yen.

Interest rate differential between Japan and US set to grow further

The Bank of Japan is fully expected to maintain its policy unchanged on Friday and re-iterate the need to keep policy extraordinary loose in order for the stubbornly low Japanese inflation to climb towards the bank’s target over time. Meanwhile as far as the Federal Reserve is concerned, well the market fully expects it to raise interest rates on Wednesday for the second time this year. But the key question remains: how many more hikes will there be for the rest of the year? In the FOMC press conference, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell could hint at the prospects of two more hikes in 2018 following the recent improvement in US data. His FOMC colleagues will have updated their projections on interest rate direction and timing in the so-called dot plots. If there is indeed a general tilt towards four increases in 2018 as a whole, this should give the dollar another shot in the arm, as previously the Fed had hinted at three rate increases for the year.

Could USD/JPY break THIS stubborn bear trend this week?

If that’s indeed the case then the USD/JPY could potentially resume its rally from end of March and make another attempt at breaking its long-term bearish trend line in the 110.00-112.00 region. If and when this resistance area is eroded only then will the bias turn decisively bullish. But while it remains below this area, the technical bias remains neutral (“neutral” as opposed to bearish because it may have formed a higher low at 105.00). A couple of short-term support levels to watch are at 109.85 followed by 109.00 with a slightly longer term support coming in at 107.30.


Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

japan_02
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 10:36 PM
    aus_04
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:28 AM
      Uptrend
      GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 21, 2025 12:18 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.