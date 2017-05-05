usdjpy climbs to top of bear channel on nfp beat 2692222017

The dollar once again fell against the euro and the pound even though the monthly jobs report surprised to the upside and the probability of […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 6, 2017 3:20 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The dollar once again fell against the euro and the pound even though the monthly jobs report surprised to the upside and the probability of a June rate hike rose to 100%. Even commodity currencies managed to rebound against the US dollar, as crude and base metals bounced back on profit-taking after sharp drops and ahead of the weakened. The only dollar pair that reacted how one would have expected was the USD/JPY.

The USD/JPY has climbed back towards the top of its well established bearish channel. Will the USD/JPY break out of its channel now or will it turn lower again? Well, price action appears to be bullish overall as evidenced by the sustained break above key resistances at 111.70 and 112.20. The short-term bias remains bullish for as long as 111.70 holds as support. As such we may see a bullish breakout towards 113.60 resistance next and potentially 115.20/50 thereafter.

However in the event of a breakdown below the 111.70 support we could see a drop back towards the 200-day moving average at 109.20, or the bottom of the channel again.

17.05.05 usdjpy

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.